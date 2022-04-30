“What a dirty driver” – Lewis Hamilton curses Michael Schumacher’s driving in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton called Michael Schumacher a dirty driver during the 2011 Monaco Grand Prix after an intense battle.

Lewis Hamilton has shared many memorable moments with Michael Schumacher when the latter raced in the F1. But one of the iconic moments goes back to the 2011 Monaco GP when Hamilton overtook Schumacher and cursed his driving style.

The Monaco GP lacks the overtaking opportunity and therefore a lot of pressure falls on the drivers during the qualifying. Whoever gets the pole in qualifying wins the race in Monaco.

In 2011, Hamilton pulled off a smooth move against Schumacher at the Turn 11 and 12. After overtaking the German, Hamilton said on the team radio “what a dirty driver”

Also Read: Watch as Lewis Hamilton expresses his gratitude to his mothers for their sacrifice and support during his quest of becoming a F1 driver

Similarities between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

Proclaiming someone the greatest of all time is a subjective matter. But Hamilton has indisputably earned his right to be acknowledged as one of the greats.

2011 🇲🇨#MonacoGP Start Michael Schumacher kötü bir başlangıç yapıp Lewis Hamilton ile temas etsede aynı tur içerisinde geçişin çok zor olduğu Monako caddelerinde Hamilton’ı geçmeyi başarıyor. [🎥#F1] pic.twitter.com/ugUGhMNwIZ — Tutkumuz F1 (@F1tutkumuz) May 22, 2019

And while the Briton has equalled Schumacher’s record of seven championships, there are several other similarities between the two.

Both Hamilton and Schumacher are known for their ruthless streak. They have bent the rules to their advantage and have succeeded. Both of them are two of the best drivers in wet conditions.

Furthermore, in the 2021 season, Hamilton was on course to make his own record of eight championships. But his dream remained unfulfilled as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the title.

After the season finale in 2021, there were speculations that following the heartbreaking loss Hamilton might not return to the sport but he did.

The Briton went radio silent for almost two months but he came back confident to take the lead in the 2022 year and win his eighth title. However, things do not seem to be working out in his favour.

Mercedes has not been able to provide Hamilton with a drivable car due to which the Briton is mostly seen fighting in the midfield.

Also Read: Two times World Champion Fernando Alonso gives his former teammate Lewis Hamilton a reality check