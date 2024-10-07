Theo Pourchaire Once Claimed He Could Beat Oscar Piastri in Same F1 Car

Theo Pourchaire, despite winning the F2 Championship in 2023, has failed to land a seat in F1, unlike 2021 Champion Oscar Piastri, who is now a two-time race winner in the sport with one of its most iconic teams— McLaren.

On the Pitstop podcast, Pourchaire was asked if he could get the better of Piastri on equal machinery, to which he replied, “I would beat him. Yeah, of course!”

Although he hasn’t gotten to F1 yet, Pourchaire remains fully confident of his abilities to succeed in the pinnacle of motorsports, as evidenced by his claim that he could defeat Piastri. The Frenchman’s prowess in racing speaks for itself, as he holds the record of being the youngest driver in history to win in F3 and F2.

“I just need an opportunity to get to F1 and I will give my best, I’m sure,” he added.

« A winner is a dreamer who never gives up » pic.twitter.com/bzGBdBO8GA — Théo Pourchaire (@TPourchaire) March 8, 2022

The podcast hosts mentioned Piastri for a reason. The Melbourne-born driver and Pourchaire had quite a rivalry during their junior careers. In 2020, both debuted in F3 and by the end of the season, Piastri edged out Pourchaire by just three points to claim the title.

The following year, Piastri won the F2 Championship and secured a spot on the F1 grid with McLaren in 2023. Pourchaire, however, needed two more seasons to win the F2 title in 2023 but has yet to receive a call-up to F1, unlike Piastri.

Why is Pourchaire not in F1?

Pourchaire explained that despite his impressive junior career, securing an F1 seat is still largely dependent on a driver’s financial backing. “I don’t have any money to put on the table, to be honest. I’m just a Formula 2 champion trying to find something to do at the moment,” he told Motorsport.

Pourchaire’s situation serves as a reminder of how challenging it has become for young drivers to make the jump from the junior categories to F1. Financial backing plays a significant role in shaping a racing career and often hinders emerging talent in the sport.

| NEW: Theo Pourchaire is being considered for a 2025 Sauber deal. Mattia Binotto believes he has potential. See below:https://t.co/KboFwPvvZB — formula racers (@formularacers_) September 1, 2024

That said, with a seat vacant at Sauber, the Hinwil-based team’s boss, Mattia Binotto has revealed that he is considering the 21-year-old as a serious candidate to partner Nico Hulkenberg next season.