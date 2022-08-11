When Michael Schumacher ignored his former $50 million worth teammate

Michael Schumacher failed to mention his former teammate Nico Rosberg as one of the drivers to look forward to in 2013

Nico Rosberg had no words after his former teammate Michael Schumacher ignored to name him in the standout drivers of the 2013 season.

Mercedes rejoined the Formula One world in style acquiring Brawn GP from Ross Brawn. The German team announced two German drivers for their inaugural season.

During their first season, it was a stepping stone for years to come as they finished fourth in the world championship. They were ahead of Renault, Williams, and Force India.

Nico Rosberg is not a standout driver according to Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher could not replicate his Ferrari and Bennetton form while making his comeback in Mercedes. Moreover, the young Rosberg always had the better performances.

The seven times world champion retired by the end of the 2012 season paving the way for Lewis Hamilton to join Mercedes. The German’s input helped the team with his inputs.

After retiring, Schumacher kept an eye on four drivers and had to pass the torch to the future. As per him, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, and Kimi Raikkonen are the standout drivers.

The 2016 World Champion’s comments on Schumacher’s view

Perhaps, the Regenmeister missed a name. He stated: “[Those four drivers and] maybe someone else I’ve forgotten.” Pretty shocking as he was Rosberg’s teammate for three long years.

The media reached out to Rosberg right after this with bold headlines stating Schumacher snubs Rosberg. The 2016 World Champion on the other hand had no comments.

Questioning if Schumacher deliberately missed out on Rosberg, he expressed: “I don’t know. But, he can say what he wants and I don’t comment on these things.”

