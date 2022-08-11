F1

“Michael Schumacher was the best candidate of all”: When 7-time World Champion refused to join Ferrari as executive

"Michael Schumacher was the best candidate of all": When 7-time World Champion refused to join Ferrari as executive
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Virat Kohli car collection: How many cars does Virat Kohli have?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Michael Schumacher was the best candidate of all": When 7-time World Champion refused to join Ferrari as executive
“Michael Schumacher was the best candidate of all”: When 7-time World Champion refused to join Ferrari as executive

Michael Schumacher is arguably the greatest Ferrari driver of all time, winning five Titles during…