“Mick Schumacher is an option for us” – Williams Chief Jost Capito expresses his interest in the German for 2023

Williams Chief Jost Capito expressed his interest in Mick Schumacher for the 2023 Williams and revealed the German is a great asset.

As the 2022 F1 season comes closer to its end, Mick Schumacher’s chances of getting a 2023 F1 seat are becoming thinner. But everything is still not lost for the 23 years old driver as the Williams Chief Jost Capito admits having an interest in him.

In an exclusive interview with RTL News, Jos Capito revealed that Mick Schumacher is an option for the 2023 Williams lineup alongside Alex Albon. He pointed out that Mick Schumacher deserves to be in Formula One.

Capito said, “Mick is an option, he also deserves to stay in Formula 1. We’ll see if that happens, but he’s definitely an option for us”. He explained that Williams is currently waiting to see Mick Schumacher’s potential. Moreover, the team shows interest in the likes of Logan Sargeant and De Vries.

Comparing Schumacher with Williams’s previous driver George Russell, Capito said, “If you look at George Russell, he made mistakes as a sophomore at Williams and he still developed.”

2020 Formula 2 Champion, Mick Schumacher made his Formula One debut with Haas F1 Team. His contract with the American team is expiring by the end of the season.

Fifty-fifty probability for Schumacher at the Haas 2023 lineup

The scepticism over Mick Schumacher’s future at Haas is hanging by the thread. 23-year-old future is majorly in the hands of Haas Principal Günther Steiner.

Though Haas Principal is considering the German for the next year’s Haas cockpit, he pointed out that it is a ‘fifty-fifty’ probability for Mick to be considered for the team.

Haas did not set any date for its 2023 decision. The team is interested in Hulkenberg, Giovinazzi, and Ricciardo with Mick Schumacher.

When asked about the driver’s decision, he said, “You put yourself under pressure and we don’t need that, we’re only playing against ourselves. We don’t actually have any time pressure at all, everyone else has time pressure, but we don’t, that’s an advantage that we don’t take away from us.”

Road Ahead for Mick Schumacher

It is still not lost for the German to grab the 2023 opportunity. This year Mick shows promising results when compared to his 2021 performance. Mick is currently 16th in the driver standings with 12 points in hand.

This year’s performance shows clear signs of him being a promising f1 driver. With only two years of Formula 1 experience, he is currently ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon, De Vries, Latifi, and Zhou Guanyu.

Mick Schumacher’s battle with Max Verstappen at British GP garnered praise for the young driver. If he continues this momentum, he may attract potential interest in the F1 teams.

