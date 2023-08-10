Sebastian Vettel Shuts the Door and Locks It With Fiery Statement About Racing Return

Sebastian Vettel left behind a huge legacy in Formula 1 when he decided to hang up his racing gloves at the end of the 2022 season. The four-time world champion was much loved by fans worldwide and his retirement had quite a strong impact on them. Recently, his fans were given a hint of hope regarding a possible return of the German to Motorsports, only for Vettel to make his intentions clear soon after.

It was reported recently that Vettel might be making a return to racing by taking part in Formula E. As per a report by ran.de, the former Red Bull driver was linked with a seat at the ABT Cupra team.

The Mahindra-powered team had recruited Robin Frijns as one of their drivers for 2023, without much success. ABT finished last in the championship and team principal Thomas Biermaier confirmed that the team will not be continuing with Frijns in 2024.

Sebastian Vettel quashes comeback rumors

ABT then went on to hint that they might be looking into bringing in Sebastian Vettel as their new driver for next season. Biermaier revealed that they will be looking into a driver currently residing in Switzerland who is dedicated to environmental causes. All of this coincides perfectly with Vettel.

However, the 36-year-old was quick to dismiss the claims of him returning to motorsports. Speaking to Motorsports.com, Vettel said, “I am not in negotiations to run in Formula E with ABT Cupra or with any other team.”

He also went on to express his dissatisfaction at how the ABT boss spread rumors without any facts behind them. He claimed that words are being put in his mouth by others. Vettel confirmed, “I would like to clarify that I am not considering a return to motorsport at the moment.”

Vettel might make a return to F1

Apart from Formula E, there were major speculations about Vettel returning to Formula 1 itself. He was recently asked by PlanetF1 if there’s a possibility of him joining the sport or the FIA in the future, to which Vettel replied that he is open to the idea.

Vettel further explained that he has been in conversation with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali regarding the future of the sport. The German driver has been a huge advocate of making sustainable changes to help save the environment and his inclusion in the decision-making body of the sport with definitely help F1 move in the right direction.