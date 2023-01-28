Sebastian Vettel Claims He Would Consider Following Kimi Raikkonen’s Path in Future

Nov 2, 2014; Austin, TX, USA; Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen (L) of Finland and Red Bull Racing driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany prior to the start of the 2014 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After a sensational career in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel decided to retire from the sport. With all the fanfare and well-planned farewell, Vettel left F1 like a hero, which he well deserved.

The German plans not to race anytime soon. But he will appear in this year’s Race Of Champions for his country in Sweden along with Mick Schumacher.

However, it’s more of a low-intensity competition, where drivers do it for fun and entertainment. Ahead of the series, the four-time world champion speaks on the motorsports beyond F1 and how tough they are.

Also read: Kimi Raikkonen Thinks That Media Coverage in F1 Is ‘Nonsense’ and ‘Bulls**t’

Sebastian Vettel could follow Kimi Raikkonen’s path

When Kimi Raikkonen took a sabbatical in the dying years of the first decade of this millennium, he plied his trade in multiple series. He also did some rally racing. He accepted the possibility when asked whether he could follow his former teammate in racing.

“It would be a lot of work, but maybe after a while, if it starts to itch, it would be very different. It would be a huge challenge,” said Vettel. “I always admire that you go fast without kerbs and track limits. Whatever is next to you doesn’t matter, whatever the terrain or the conditions.”

Vettel thinks these series should be more acknowledged and recognized for their toughness. He claims that only Nordic countries follow it passionately.

Possibility of joining F1

Vettel has a massive fanbase across the globe. Therefore, when he retired, many wanted him to stay. Even his contemporaries thought it was too early for him, as they opined that he probably still had in him.

But Vettel was adamant about his decision. But he was constantly asked whether he’ll ever return to F1? The German replied that probably he’d join the paddock in the future but denied the prospect of returning as a driver.

So, it would probably be in some advisory role, like Jenson Button at Williams. Many fans have even started fancying this prospect seeing how pivotal Helmut Marko has been in Red Bull’s success, which includes Vettel’s four titles.

Therefore, as claimed by fans, the 35-year-old ever having that role could do some good for the team that takes him. Marko even commented on that and said his former driver could be a suitable replacement in the future.

Also read: Damon Hill Gives Tribute to Michael Schumacher With This Rare Appearance in His Title Winning Car