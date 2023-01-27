Kimi Raikkonen Thinks That Media Coverage in F1 Is ‘Nonsense’ and ‘Bulls**t’

In 2018 rumours suggested that the 2007 world champion, Kimi Raikkonen, is about to lose his Ferrari seat and retire.

There were also talks about McLaren looking to bring Raikkonen back to the team but eventually, the Iceman signed a two-year deal with Sauber as Charles Leclerc replaced him in Ferrari.

These talks, speculations and rumours are quite common in F1 and it sometimes does get brutal for those in the paddock. Raikkonen believes that if there were fewer of these, F1 would be better in many ways.

Raikkonen is known for his personality of avoiding any sort of conversation with anyone or getting involved in any media activity. In his opinion, the negative coverage by the media has a tangible impact on F1.

Kimi Raikkonen says media coverage is ‘bulls**t’

Speaking in an interview with Motorsport, Raikkonen was asked if would prefer cutting his salary for no media work. The Iceman said that he does not want that and he also does not think that media is what brings the salary.

Furthermore, he explained that people are always complaining about F1 not being exciting but that is because there is too much bulls**t in the media which includes all sorts of stories and gossip.

He thinks that people try to create so much nonsense that it ends up harming F1.

The Iceman does not like the travelling part of F1

Raikkonen retired from the sport at the age of 41 and after his 2-year-long stint with F1. When he signed the deal with Sauber, one of the many reasons for the Iceman was that the outfit was based in Hinwil which was quite close to his place in Switzerland.

The 2007 world champion explained that travelling is one of the things about modern F1 that he does not like about F1.

He recalled that sometimes when he gets tired he feels like “Oh why the f*** am I here”.

