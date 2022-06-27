“Sebastian Vettel didn’t know what was going on in the world and didn’t care” – Former F1 boss suggests Sebastian Vettel should concentrate on racing in order to win races than political issues

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggests that Sebastian Vettel should concentrate on driving his car instead of focusing on the outside world.

Four Times World Champion Sebastian Vettel is not accelerating at full pace with his Aston Martin team. He missed out on the first two Grand Prix after catching COVID.

He currently stands fourteenth in the World Championship with 13 points failing to cover over-the-top midfield teams.

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone believes that Vettel has changed from his time at Red Bull and is not concentrating on F1 anymore.

Sebastian Vettel’s involvement in the world outside F1

Sebastian Vettel has been concentrating on the world outside the Formula One paddock as well. He has covered various issues from the environment to LGBTQ+ rights.

Not shying away from controversies, The German is very vocal about all the above-mentioned and helping make people aware of the same.

Alongside drivers notably Lewis Hamilton, Vettel is educating people, spreading awareness about issues, and also criticizing the parties involved.

Bernie Ecclestone wants Sebastian Vettel to million per cent focus on F1

Bernie Ecclestone on the other hand is unclear regarding Vettel’s involvement and blames it for his Aston Martin’s performances.

Ecclestone stated: “He’s not that focused. Before, when he was winning races, he didn’t know what was going on in the world and didn’t care. Now he cares and he thinks about the future of the world. I think he’s right, but I don’t think he should use his position for that reason.”

The F1 supremo recommends Vettel to ‘concentrate a million per cent on Formula One again’. He also insists that Aston Martin does not have what it takes to get Vettel back in form.

In conclusion, he stated: “It’s about all the other things behind him that don’t make it easy to get back to who he was,”