“Charles Leclerc is super quick but he still makes a few mistakes”– Former F1 champion questions title challenge of Ferrari superstar

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve claims Charles Leclerc is prone to make mistakes amidst the championship fight with Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc at the start of the season made a deep impact in the championship by winning the two races out of the first three races. He also led the standings for a while, and F1 fans thought he was the favourite to win the title.

However, with Red Bul’s resurgence after the initial reliability hiccups, Max Verstappen has now overtaken Leclerc in the standings by a mile. Though the Monegasque is still in the title contention, things are difficult for Ferrari against Red Bull.

On the other hand, former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve believes Leclerc is more prone to make mistakes in comparison to Verstappen. Therefore, questions his title claim.

“He’s super quick but he still makes a few mistakes.” “Imola, for example. Then he’s not helped by the team, but that’s the energy they all have together. We know he’s fast, he’s aggressive. Is he a World Champion? Is he like Max?”

“How is he [Charles] under pressure when it’s money time for the championship? That’s what we still need to find out,” Villeneuve added.

Charles leclerc 2021 silverstone weekend Qualified p4. Finished p4 in sprint,13s ahead of Norris in p5,in a similar paced car. Led for 49 laps nursing some engine issues. Finished p2. All this done in a MIDFIELD CAR. pic.twitter.com/kuQLKroEh8 — lol 🙃🔫 (@vandansavage) June 27, 2022

Charles Leclerc desperately needs Silverstone win

The last time Ferrari won at Silverstone, was in 2018. Since then it was Hamilton’s domination with Mercedes. But this year, the Silver Arrows slipping in pace might only result in a battle between Red Bull and Ferrari.

And the Prancing horses need a win to let the title challenge within their vicinity. Leclerc, who has only earned 22 points out of the last four against Verstappen’s 90 in the same period, would be needing his maiden win in Britain to put some pressure on his rival.

Otherwise, the title would seem dusted by the start of the summer break, if Ferrari keeps on giving away results. Last time in Canada, Ferrari’s poor pitstops and a horrendous strategy in Monaco propelled them to lose crucial points.

