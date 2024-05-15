Sebastian Vettel Gives a Flashback When Winning Championship Was His Deepest Desire

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel recently took to his Instagram account to share a throwback with his fans. The former Red Bull and Ferrari driver shared a video of himself in the build-up to the 2010 season when there was only one goal in his mind, and that was to become a Formula 1 world champion.

Detailing his journey to F1, Vettel began by introducing himself in the video. He then said, “Last year I was runner-up in the World Championship and this year and the years to come I definitely want to become [a] World Champion.”

The German’s prophecy came true. Vettel won the 2010 title to become the youngest F1 driver’s champion at just 23 years and 134 days. He then went on to dominate for the next three seasons as he won four world titles in a row from 2010 to 2013.

The #5 driver was a ruthless competitor on the track. His most iconic on-track moment came at the 2013 Malaysian GP. He was running behind his teammate, Mark Webber, during the final phases of the race. The team then came out with a team order and asked the pair to maintain their position.

However, Vettel was having none of it as he fought hard and passed Webber. This came to be known as the infamous Multi-21 saga. In the years after his Red Bull exit, Vettel seemed to change his approach to racing. By the time he retired at the end of the 2022 season, he had established himself as one of the best F1 drivers in history.

How Sebastian Vettel became the most loved F1 driver of all time

During his days of domination with Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel was one of the most polarizing drivers on the grid. But with time, the #5 driver started changing his stance on how he competed on the track and acted as a role model off it.

In the latter half of his career, Vettel developed an interest in causes beyond the sport of Formula 1. For instance, he became a very vocal advocate for sustainability and inclusivity in motorsport.

His shift in mindset came around the time he started a family with his wife, Hannah Prater. His family then took a more significant role in his own life.

As he once explained himself, it was due to his desire to spend more time with his family and loved ones that he decided to call it quits on his time in F1. While his fans are desperate to see him back in a Formula 1 car, Vettel’s priorities lie with his family and he does not seem interested in making a comeback to the sport anytime soon.