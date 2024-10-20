Lewis Hamilton’s Charity Ties Up With F1 to Help Kids in Texas to Pursue a Career in Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Great Britain, 44 , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, Pirelli Grand Prix of the United States of America, Circuit of the Americas Austin | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

At the US Grand Prix this weekend in Austin, the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) has launched an initiative aimed at inspiring the next generation of motorsport professionals, especially those from underrepresented communities. In partnership with the local community, COTA is educating young people about career paths in motorsport through hands-on experiences.

One of these programs, the “F1 Frenzy”, has introduced students to advanced manufacturing skills and the role STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) plays in the racing industry. Through activities like designing and 3D printing, students are getting a unique insight into the technical aspects of motorsport, opening up doors to potential careers in the field.

At the same time, Formula 1 has teamed up with Lewis Hamilton‘s charity, Mission 44 to give 50 kids from the “Make It Center” at Austin Community College a behind-the-scenes experience of F1.

These students are learning about the mechanics, engineering, and technology that make the sport possible. From engine maintenance to understanding tire changes, they are gaining exposure to critical areas of expertise needed for a career in motorsport.

As F1TV presenter Laura Winter explained, “As we return to Austin, there are a number of initiatives taking place to ensure F1 leaves a lasting legacy and opens up opportunities for young people hoping to pursue a career in motorsport.”

“COTA has teamed up with the ‘Make It Center’… and through hands-on activities like designing and 3-D printing, students are discovering the vital role STEM plays in the motorsport industry.”

It’s not only action on-track in Austin… There’s plenty of great community initiatives taking place off-track too #F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/PprxkTmsKD — Formula 1 (@F1) October 20, 2024

In addition to the educational initiatives, the ‘Grid Kids,’ an initiative started by F1 and the FIA back in 2018, for the US Grand Prix will come from a local charity, which aims to give underprivileged children a brighter future.

Hamilton’s Mission 44 fights for the underprivileged

Mission 44 has been at the forefront of promoting diversity and inclusion in the world of motorsport and beyond. Driven by Hamilton’s personal experience of being the only person of color in his field, Mission 44 aims to create a fairer, more inclusive future by investing in programs that empower young people to succeed.

One of the major milestones for Mission 44 came in June 2022 when they partnered with the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Mercedes F1 Team to launch the M.Sc Motorsport Scholarship Programme.

This initiative aims to address the underrepresentation of black people in motorsport and builds on the recommendations made by The Hamilton Commission. In February 2024, Mission 44 launched the Diversity in Education Fund, which aims to increase the ethnic diversity of people entering the teaching profession.

With an investment of £1 million (roughly $1.3 million), the fund supports organizations that promote diversity in education and leadership. One of their key partnerships is with Aspiring Heads, an organization that helps more black teachers and educators reach leadership roles.