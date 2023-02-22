Max Verstappen Isn’t Alone Complaining About $1 Million Fee to Drive in 2023; 11 Years Ago Another F1 Champion Complained About It

Max Verstappen has to pay $1 million to the FIA to allow him to participate in the 2023 season. It’s part of the entry fee every driver must pay, accumulating with every point they score. With 454 points, the Dutchman has amassed a record-breaking entry fee, and he isn’t happy about it.

He called paying so much to allow himself to compete in F1 next season absurd. His recent comments have surely gained the massive spotlight and put to the point why drivers have to pay just for being excellent.

Though, Verstappen can’t do anything about it and would eventually have to pay the participation fee assigned to him. Yet, he isn’t the only one to mention this disagreement.

Jenson Button echoed Max Verstappen once

In 2012, Jenson Button talked about his obligation to pay so much after his 2009 campaign. That year Button was crowned as the champion and obviously had to pay the most on the grid.

He disagreed with the notion that different drivers have to pay a different fee, especially the people who have comparatively done better. He revealed that only the superlicense fee spiked from his title-winning campaign onwards, and he paid over $250,000.

For those that say Max is complaining, in 2012, Jenson Button said this to ESPN about his fees after the 2009 season:

Button made these comments in 2012 when he was in McLaren and was still salty about the hefty pay. Though, it didn’t shake the FIA to change its system. Rather with the rising number of races, the champion is now mandated to pay at least four times the amount he paid 13 years ago.

How much did the FIA earn?

Apart from drivers, even teams are required to pay this sum of money. Moreover, like drivers, their entry fee increases with every point scored. Thus, a huge amount of money is coming from the FIA from the teams.

According to reports, FIA has earned around $26.7 million from all the combined entry fees. It’s not a small cost for the governing body, and that’s why the controversy around it has been piqued.

With so many reservations against the pay system, would the FIA take a step to ease the money they take from the drivers? They and their policies can only reveal that.

Till then, the teams and drivers are preparing for the pre-season testing in Bahrain that’ll start on Thursday. Followed by the first race of the season at the same venue in the first week of March.

