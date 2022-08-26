$5 Million a year driver wants ‘good friend’ Mick Schumacher to join Alpine

Esteban Ocon says he would love it if his ‘good friend’ Mick Schumacher joins Alpine in 2023. He is one of the drivers shortlisted by the team.

Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. And the American team have delayed extension talks with the German driver.

Mick seems to be ending his relationship with the Ferrari Driver Academy too. He wishes to venture on how to own and not be curtailed by Ferrari’s choices.

Haas is also eyeing replacements for Mick. The team are in contact with former Alfa Romeo driver, Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniel Ricciardo.

With a vacant seat available in his team for the upcoming year, Esteban Ocon has invited his friend Mick to join him. He would love it if the driver joins Alpine, however, he’d leave the hiring bit to the experts.

“I would like Mick Schumacher, he is a good friend. I think he’s a very, very good driver.” – Esteban Ocon on having Mick Schumacher as a teammate at Alpine next year — nick⁴⁷ | ☀️ (@micksfueltank) August 25, 2022

Ocon said, “I am not really discussing that inside the team. I completely trust Laurent Rossi and Otmar Szafnauer. They are going to be pretty busy. I am sure they received hundreds of calls for that seat.”

He adds, “I would like for Mick to race with me. That is clear cause he is my good friend, but that is not going into the boss’s ear. I’ll let them decide.”

Mick is on Alpine’s shortlist of potential drivers. And if Mick gets the chance, it will be a major step-up from Haas for the young driver. He will drive for a midfield team and may see his salary matched with Ocon’s $5 Million annual pay.

Also Read: Alpine eyeing 23-year old Mick Schumacher as $200 million worth Fernando Alonso’s replacement

Mick Schumacher follows Alpine CEO

Mick Schumacher is one of the two most probable suitors to join Esteban Ocon. The speculations increased after he followed Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi on Instagram ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP.

Mick however rubbed it off saying, “Many people only focused that there was only one follow but that‘s not the case. I followed every team boss that has an Instagram account. You will see that if you check it again.”

Mick started following Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi on IG today. Stay calm everybody STAY CALM pic.twitter.com/WQiZHEDzYP — schumicrew (@aleahbec) August 16, 2022

He shares the list with Ricciardo who seems likely to join based on his experience and having worked with Renault in 2019 and 2020. Earlier this week, McLaren decided to terminate his contract early following a poor spell of performance.

Also Read: Haas makes long shot at signing Daniel Ricciardo to replace ‘unsettled’ Mick Schumacher