Sebastian Vettel recounts a funny incident when a policeman failed to recognize him as an F1 driver

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel talks about his hectic life as an F1 driver and recalls a funny incident with a police officer.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is no stranger to incidents. As a four times world champion, he is also one of the most likeable and funniest guys on the grid.

However, the life of a Formula One driver is a really hectic and difficult one. They stay far away from their families travelling around the globe.

It is one of the reasons why Vettel announced his retirement from the sport. He wants to spend time with his children as they are growing up and would like to contribute to the family.

Why does Sebastian Vettel enjoy a boring life instead of an interesting F1 one?

During an interview with Sky Sports journalist Ted Kravitz, Sebastian Vettel shared an insight into the life of an F1 driver. He played Backgammon with Kravitz as well.

Apart from the affluent lifestyle, Formula One drivers, to compete, travel to places. Despite landing in a new country every week, they do not get time to explore that particular country’s city.

The four times champion explains that he enjoys a ‘boring life’ by staying at home and does not enjoy travelling. Doing everyday things and spending time with family is essential for Vettel.

When a policeman failed to recognize the four times world champion during a Grand Prix weekend

In the interview, Vettel shared a hilarious story of an encounter with a policeman. The policeman could not recognize the German driver.

He asked the former Ferrari driver if he did watch the race and had a good seat to enjoy the race. Sarcastically, Vettel replied that he did watch the race and had one heart only to watch the race.

Vettel also predicted his own future as there are things he wants to do in life but is unable to as an F1 driver. However, he will surely visit the F1 track supporting Mick Schumacher next year.

Police: “What was the purpose of your visit to the country?

Vettel: “Visiting the F1”

Police: “Did you have a good seats?”

Police: "What was the purpose of your visit to the country?

Vettel: "Visiting the F1"

Police: "Did you have a good seats?"

Vettel: "…Well I had one seat…" 🤣🤣

