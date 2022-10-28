“All the best drivers were in Europe”: Sergio Perez reveals the moment he realized he wanted to become an F1 driver

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez of Mexico walks on the starting grid before the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Perez wanted to remain in Mexico his whole life but soon realized that he had to move to Europe to make it big.

Most young drivers start their careers with the aim of reaching Formula 1 someday. Perez, however, admitted that he wanted to stay in Mexico his whole life. It may have been the case as well, had he not been unfairly banned for a karting Championship during his teenage years.

During a kart Championship season, it was revealed that the winner would get to drive a Formula car. Perez wrote in the Players Tribune wanted to win that and get signed up by the Escudería Telmex. However, even though he was leading the Championship, his crash with a politically strong counterpart led to his license being withdrawn.

He was banned from competing in his own country, but Telmex had already noticed his talent. At the age of 14, he got a test with the team and ended up competing in a Championship in the United States. It was there that his journey toward F1 truly started.

Sergio Perez realized that things were more professional in Europe

Perez’s first step towards F1 started with the Ski Barber National Championship in the US. However, it wasn’t until he reached Europe did he truly grasp how big the sport was there.

Sergio Perez’s son watching his father on the Mexico GP podium. Consider your timeline cleansed ❤️ (via rsanchezp/IG) pic.twitter.com/hD0QPD0buu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 8, 2021

“One day, though, I visited my brother, who had moved to the U.K. to race in Formula Four,” Perez wrote. “I saw how professional things were there. And I realized that all the best drivers were in Europe.”

This kickstarted his ambition of competing in F1. After witnessing his brother competing in F4 in England, he only wanted to be a Formula 1 driver, a dream which he lives today.

Perez hoping to be the first Mexican driver to win home race

This weekend, all teams and drivers travel to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City GP. Last year, Perez managed a P3 finish behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The 33-year-old ended up creating history as he became the first hometown hero to stand on the podium in Mexico.

¡Feliz de estar en mi País!

¡Qué orgullo ser parte de este equipo!@redbullracing Happy to be in my country!🇲🇽

Very proud to be part of this team!#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/QJMyvfyVjo — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 27, 2022

This season, however, he will be trying to go two better and win the race itself. It would definitely be a great way for him to build a lead on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in their fight for P2 in the Championship standings.