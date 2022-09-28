7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s current situation is similar to Michael Schumacher’s return to racing

Lewis Hamilton is currently facing a tough time with Mercedes similar to how Michael Schumacher struggled with the team back in 2010.

Lewis Hamilton won six world titles with the Mercedes team but that streak came to an end last year when he got defeated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Going into the 2022 season, the Briton hoped to become an 8-time world champion but the poor performance of W13 became a hindrance.

Standing at P6 with 168 points in the championship title Hamilton has struggled with his car throughout the 2022 season. Similar to how Michael Schumacher struggled with Mercedes when he returned to racing in 2010.

F1 Managing Director, Ross Brawn believes that while the Briton has not won a single race in the 2022 season, he is working hard with his team and will bounce back at the top.

Brawn admitted that Hamilton is in the twilight years of his F1 career aged 37 but that does not matter to the 7-time world champion.

Michael Schumacher sacrificed himself for Mercedes

Brawn was the team principal of Mercedes when Schumacher made his return in 2010. At the time, the car was not competitive and the German legend had a young and talented teammate, Nico Rosberg.

Having experienced that and now seeing Hamilton’s current challenge with the team Brawn drew parallels between the two greatest of all-time drivers.

He said that Schumacher decided to become part of the solution for the Brackley-based team and Hamilton is doing the same.

Similar to how Rosberg outperformed the German legend as his teammate, the Briton is being outperformed by his young teammate George Russell.

Brawn said that Schumacher sacrificed himself and redefined his role to help the Mercedes team in becoming the 8-time Constructors’ champions.

Furthermore, the F1 Managing Director believes that Schumacher was still quick even though he did not achieve any major success in his stint.

