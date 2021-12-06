F1

“It’s very much a normal”– Michael Masi claims his pole position offer to Red Bull before race start wasn’t unusual

"It's very much a normal"– Michael Masi claims his pole position offer to Red Bull before race start wasn't unusual
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"We knew he was getting to that spot, the 18,000 fans knew he was getting to that spot, but there was nothing we could do about it!" Magic Johnson is in awe of Bernard King's unstoppable turnaround jumper
Next Article
"These motherf***ers love drama too damn much!": Damian Lillard dismisses CJ McCollum-Ben Simmons trade rumors amidst Blazers front office reshuffle
F1 Latest News
"The damage was going up and up!": Mercedes trackside engineer reveals time lost by Lewis Hamilton due to front-wing damage caused by hitting Max Verstappen
“The damage was going up and up!”: Mercedes trackside engineer reveals time lost by Lewis Hamilton due to front-wing damage caused by hitting Max Verstappen

Andrew Shovlin says that Lewis Hamilton damaging his front wing on two separate occasions cost…