“Before the first race, I did a day-and-a-half”– Sergio Perez discusses his unpreparedness to compete for Red bull in 2021

Sergio Perez talks about how lack of preparation led to his sluggish start with Red Bull in 2021, as he was almost near to getting axed.

Sergio Perez had a rollercoaster of a season with Red Bull in 2021. The team’s leadership hired the Mexican to bring in more consistent from the second driver, as Max Verstappen, after the departure of Daniel Ricciardo, was the lone wolf.

The 31-year-old managed to bring in some impressive performances in the latter half of the season. However, his growth in the team was not as quick as it was expected, and he took time to progress.

Thus, there were several race days where he delivered inconsistent performances. So, it eventually cost Red Bull their chances at the constructors’ title. But Perez reveals that the short time window given to him to settle at Red bull wasn’t adequate.

“We have to take it into account, the fact I came to a very different philosophy of car that I’ve been driving all my career,” Perez said. “So I think in that aspect, it has been a slow adaptation.”

“But yeah, just a very different car, very different engine, so a lot of things to learn with a new team and no testing basically. “Before the first race, I did a day-and-a-half. But the full day was to do aero stuff. So I’d done nothing before the first race.

Sergio Perez hoped for a better season

When Perez arrived at Red Bull, he had his career-best season in 2020, including a Grand Prix win. Therefore, it was disappointing for him to be lacking points with probably the fastest car on the grid.

“So [there are] many aspects that have to be considered, but all in all, I think it’s been a promising season. I would have hoped for more, but yeah, it is what it is.

“I just have to keep pushing. We’ve had some positive days, we’ve had some negative ones. But we will only get stronger as a team the longer we are together.”

Perez further pointed out that there were other drivers, too, who switched sides and struggled. But Carlos Sainz of Ferrari also changed the engines in 2021 and had a comparatively smooth year.

“It will sound weird, but I lack time,” Perez said. “I think the limited amount of testing, the limited amount of practice in the car [had an impact] because every circuit is different.

“So it just being such a different car that I went to probably made it a bit harder. I’m not alone here. I think we’ve seen other very good drivers struggle to get on top of their cars.”

