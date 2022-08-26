“Second is really not far away” – George Russell confident of beating 103 race winning Lewis Hamilton in rookie season

George Russell aims to finish 2nd in the 2022 Championship and ahead of 7-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell has adapted gracefully to his new team Mercedes. The Briton switched from Williams to the 8-time Constructors champions in 2022 and has already impressed everyone.

Ahead of the 2022 Belgian GP, Russell has finished in the top 5 in every race, barring the 2022 British GP. And his performances have taken the spotlight from his 103 race-winning teammates Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton had a torrid start to the 2022 championship. He was suffering from bouncing and issues handling the car. While the Mercedes W13 was not as fast as his previous cars.

Russell leads Hamilton in the driver’s standings. The rookie has even out-qualified and finished ahead of his experienced teammate in 7 of the first 13 races. This means Hamilton’s throne of being the number 1 driver at Mercedes is at risk.

Padawan 🤜🤛 Master Consistency has been key for the @MercedesAMGF1 racers 🔑#F1 pic.twitter.com/z9RJ1jXxO2 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 12, 2022

In his 16 years in F1, Hamilton has been outperformed by his teammates only 2 times. While Fernando Alonso finished on level with him in 2008, Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg beat the Briton in the 2010 and 2016 seasons.

If Russell manages to finish ahead of his teammate in his rookie season, he could cement himself as a future title contender. But the Briton says it’s wise to aim for 2nd this season instead.

George Russell aims for maximum points in second half of 2022 season

George Russell has enjoyed a great season so far. He is back this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps for the 2022 Belgian GP. This is where the Briton achieved his first podium after claiming a P2 finish, thanks to his unbelievable Qualifying run.

The podiums have been more frequent for Russell this season. And the Mercedes driver believes, he and his team can achieve a P2 finish in both driver’s as well as constructor’s championships.

He is 4th in the championship and is 20 points behind second-placed Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ title race. And the summer break has rejuvenated hopes for the Briton.

remember this george russell masterclass? pic.twitter.com/wkEzK645j3 — s 🐝 (@formullana) August 24, 2022

Russell said, “We are in a position now that we can fight for probably second in both championships. Obviously, we go in with a fighting spirit. And we want to win every single race and we want to win the championship.”

He adds, “Being realistic, Red Bull and Max are doing an exceptional job and they are a long way ahead of everyone else. But I guess we want to be the highest points-scoring team in the second half of the season. That’s got to be our target.

He said, “The championship’s been very open this season. And second, in both is really not far away.”

