“See you around in 2023” – Lando Norris’ final message to Daniel Ricciardo hints Red Bull Reserve driver role confirmation

What will Daniel Ricciardo do in 2023 is still unknown. After McLaren announced they will be replacing him with 2021 F2 Champion Oscar Piastri, Ricciardo’s future in the sport has raised questions among many.

The ‘Honey Badger’ claims he had accepted the lack of racing seats next season. But behind the curtains, Ricciardo has been in talks with Mercedes and Red Bull over a Reserve Driver role.

But Helmut Marko spilt the beans that Ricciardo might be returning to his former teams. And now, Lando Norris too couldn’t hold on to the secret regarding his teammate’s future.

i'm gonna miss the lando norris and daniel ricciardo duo SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/mGf8ucRZPH — andy (@iiiuminateandy) November 19, 2022

In a recent interview, Lando and Daniel were asked if they would miss each other. Daniel told he’ll meet him at a few races and maybe in Monaco. Lando acted surprised at the earlier comment.

To which Ricciardo added, “Mate I’m not doing 24 races next year!” The two laughed it out, but it raised the question if Ricciardo has already signed the contract with Red Bull. Funnily, Lando would make a similar hint in his post-race radio.

Lando Norris’ farewell radio to Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo finished P9 in the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, claiming points in his final race with McLaren. The Aussie teared up on his radio as he thanked the McLaren family for all their efforts and memories created over the past 2 seasons.

His teammate Lando Norris managed to finish P6, making it double points finish. But the result was not enough for McLaren to claim P4 in the Constructors championship, narrowly losing out to Alpine.

Lando however radioed a message for his departing teammate after the Chequered flag. He said, “Danny Ric, it’s been a pleasure, my friend. Thanks for the good times. Thanks for the laughs and keep up with the Photography. See you around next year.”

Landos message to Daniel on the radio is so wholesome 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YMWDuQyDbJ — Jo 🦡 (@itsIightsout) November 20, 2022

The last part of the message intrigues us on whether Lando is aware of Ricciardo’s future. And if so, maybe Aussie is heading for a return to Red Bull.

Red Bull boss reveals Ricciardo’s return plan

Ahead of the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that Daniel Ricciardo had signed for the team as their 2023 Reserve driver. Daniel will be used for sponsor show runs and marketing duties.

Marko redacted that statement as an error. The Austrian clarified that nothing had been confirmed yet, but talks are ongoing between the two parties.

Team Principal Christian Horner later said, “We haven’t signed anything yet, but Helmut in his enthusiasm has obviously announced it! I guess that means that Daniel will be joining us unless of course, he chooses not to sign it!”

"He's still one of the biggest names, biggest characters in F1" 🙌 Christian Horner says he has been surprised at Daniel Ricciardo's recent decline but is delighted to be welcoming him back a reserve driver for next season ⏩ pic.twitter.com/z5jns62z0r — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 19, 2022

Horner is happy to bring back the Aussie who left the team after 2018 to Renault. Red Bull and Ricciardo have agreed on particular duties as they would be beneficial for both parties.

He adds, “We’re very active as a team. We do many show runs and events, and to have a driver of Daniel’s profile and history with the team is only an asset for us.” The role will also allow Ricciardo to remain in touch with the F1 grid for a possible return in 2024.

With Sergio Perez’s contract expiring in 2024, many speculate Ricciardo would be absorbed in the racing seat. But Horner has denied any such clauses being added to the contract.

Horner claims the team are extremely happy with Checo. The Mexican has been instrumental in Red Bull’s Constructors title win in 2022, 9 years after their last win in 2013.

