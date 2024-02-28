Sergio Perez Has No Use For Daniel Ricciardo’s Philosophy: “I’m Happy”

Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez have a lot in common when one comes to think of it. They have both been a part of the Red Bull team and have endured tough phases in their careers. While Ricciardo struggled immensely during his McLaren days, Perez also faced difficult times while driving for Red Bull last year. After his stint with McLaren, Ricciardo took some time off the sport to rejuvenate and gather his hunger back to compete at the highest level. However, Perez does not believe in the same philosophy.

Advertisement

While appearing as a guest on the Apple podcast ‘F1: Beyond the Grid,’ the Mexican driver detailed how he was happy with where he is. Furthermore, he spoke about the importance of getting the most out of everything he does.

Advertisement

“No, I feel like I’m in a really good, positive way (of) how I see the sport. How I get the maximum out of myself? I think it’s really important, you know, how you approach the race weekends and your life. So, I’m pretty happy,” explained Perez.

As for Ricciardo, he faced endless struggles during his two-year stint with McLaren. Despite winning a race with the team, he could never truly gel into their setup.

He formed a great bond with a rookie, Lando Norris, but failed to meet expectations, thereby further adding to his mental struggles. Eventually, both parties decided to mutually end their contract and leave Ricciardo without a seat for the 2023 season.

Perez, meanwhile, also faced a mental battle with Red Bull. Starting strong with arguably the most dominant car in F1 history, Perez soon lost his rhythm last year. He started struggling to make it past Q2 in several rounds. Moreover, even podium finishes became relatively harder to come by for him.

Rumors then soon arose of him getting the axe, adding to a growing list of worries for the Mexican driver. However, Perez refused to give up and sought professional help and came back stronger. Now, he feels happier with himself and his position within the Red Bull team.

Advertisement

Sergio Perez and his unending love for motorsports

Having debuted in 2011, Sergio Perez has been a part of F1 for nearly 15 years now. He has been an ardent lover of motorsports for long and carries the same passion with him to this day. In fact, the 34-year-old has been racing since he was four.

Speaking about the same on the podcast, Perez revealed how he couldn’t wait to become an F1 driver ever since he drove a kart for the first time. Given the same, Perez feels F1 helped shape his entire life, and he will always be grateful for it. “It has given me everything,” he explained.

Talking about the future, Perez said he will always love F1, irrespective of whether he is a part of the sport or not. Nevertheless, Perez doesn’t only care about racing.

Once he retires, he wants to “disappear” for a few years and do something completely unrelated. Only once his son, Perez Jr., grows up, the 34-year-old might look to make a comeback to F1 as a ‘racing dad.’ For now, though, Perez feels blessed to see all the opportunities that come his way because of F1.