Gabrielle Union ‘Proudly’ Reposts Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Other Playoff Star’s Praise for Dwyane Wade

The transcending impact of the generational talent, Dwyane Wade, has become a well-documented phenomenon in the NBA. Even half a decade after his retirement, his legacy continues to pave the way for several interesting tales. One such instance occurred recently as the gratitude of the playoff stars, such as Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards among others, toward D-Wade resurfaced publicly. The instance made Gabrielle Union proud as she reposted those praises to endorse her husband openly.

Advertisement

The situation circled an Instagram post from Wade Legacy capturing other NBA players’ admiration for Wade due to his contributions to the game. It showcased how the 3x champion had inspired the likes of Edwards, Damian Lillard, and Paul Geroge in their careers, while also highlighting the immense respect his rivals, namely Doncic and Kawhi Leonard, had for him.

This post beautifully recognized the influence of Wade in the NBA, grabbing the attention of the league’s followers in the process. Consequently, it caught the eyes of Union, who promptly utilized this as an opportunity to honor her partner. She shared the post on her Instagram story displaying her alignment with the NBA stars’ statements and shedding light on her husband’s legacy.

These moments emphasized how big a role D-Wade played in setting benchmarks for the future generation. Following in his footsteps, some of these players are arguably already better than he was, or at least, show the potential to eclipse him before long. And with Wade being the person he is, there is likely nothing that makes him happier in the world of the NBA.

Looking back at the instant impact of Dwyane Wade in the NBA

Wade was part of the revered 2003 NBA draft class, consisting of the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh amongst others. After four franchises passed on him in the first round, the Miami Heat selected him as the 5th overall pick. In the following years, he repaid that faith in gold, as he established his greatness in the league.

Despite being part of a highly competitive draft class, Wade surpassed his contemporaries in just three seasons. In his mid-20s, he spearheaded the Heat’s first-ever championship win in 2006, breaking several records in the process. His 34.7 points per game in the Finals became the 12th highest in the league’s Finals’ history, while his 2.7 steals per game became the 7th highest ever [per Statmuse].

These displays led to him securing the Finals MVP award, making him the 7th youngest Finals MVP ever, overtaking the likes of James Worthy and Michael Jordan.

This meteoric rise to the top created a nearly unmatched legacy for Wade. In the subsequent years, several aspirants hoped to reach this feat, yet only a handful succeeded. This further differentiates ‘The Flash’ from the rest, adding volume to his unique influence on the league.