mobile app bar

Sergio Perez is Certain About His Future With Red Bull – “I Know What Is In My Contract”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sergio Perez is Certain About His Future With Red Bull - "I Know What Is In My Contract"

Credits: Imago

Rumors of Sergio Perez being sacked by Red Bull after the Belgian GP this weekend have been swirling around for some time, but Perez maintains a confident stance about his future.

Red Bull looks increasingly under threat from rivals such as McLaren and Mercedes. With the Constructors’ Championship on the line, Perez’s poor run of form is further hurting the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

That being said, Perez is sure the Belgian GP won’t be his last race for Red Bull. He said, “I know what is in my contract. And I know what the team believes I am capable of.”

Perez signed a two-year deal with Red Bull earlier this year, which raised several eyebrows because of his poor performances. Since he put pen to paper, his form took a turn for the worse, which put him under even more pressure. Plus, he reportedly had performance clauses added to his contract, which could see him removed from his Red Bull seat as early as this season.

As the 34-year-old struggles to get out of his slump, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko suggests that Perez’s future with the team is not set in stone. He will talk to Christian Horner the Monday after the Belgian GP to discuss what is to come.

Perez counts on Red Bull to turn his 2024 season around

In 2023, Perez struggled with qualifying in most of the weekends. But because of Red Bull’s superior performance, he was able to make up for it in races. The same, however, has not been possible this season because of Red Bull’s faltering dominance.

But that doesn’t mean Perez is willing to give up. He knows that the option to terminate his contract lies with Red Bull, and he is keen to make amends. Plus, he insists that his team is 100% behind him. “The team is working really hard with me to get the season going again.”

With how bad Perez’s season has been so far, the Guadalajara-born driver knows that only a podium finish in Belgium can help ease the pressure on him heading into the season break.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these