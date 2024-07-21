mobile app bar

Sergio Perez Wants Teach His Kids a Profound Life Lesson Amid Growing Uncertainty Over Red Bull Seat

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sergio Perez Wants Teach His Kids a Profound Life Lesson Amid Growing Uncertainty Over Red Bull Seat

Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

With his recent poor run of form, there was mounting speculation about Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull heading into the Hungarian GP weekend. Unfortunately for him, his crash during Q1 made matters worse.

Perez, however, refused to give up. No matter how bad things got, he never considered quitting and he had his children in mind when he decided the same. After his Q1 exit at the Hungaroring, Perez said,

“Mentally it’s really tough and the easiest way will be just to give up after the career I’ve had, just to say it’s been enough, but it’s not what I want to teach my kids. It’s not the character I want to show.”

Perez, a six-time race winner in F1, has had a long F1 career and is 34 years old. The amount of pressure he is under has also taken a toll on him and is a reason why he is finding it difficult to get out of his slump. However, to set an example for his kids, he continues to fight.

Perez lost his RB20 at turn 8 at the Hungaroring on Saturday. This sent the Mexican driver into the barriers, which added to the damage repair costs for his team.

The 34-year-old is keen to turn his fortunes around and believes that he can regain his form, as it wasn’t too long ago that he was pulling in the results Red Bull desired.

At the same time, Perez admitted that he would always be scrutinized because of being a part of Red Bull.

Perez testing Red Bull’s patience

Perez last qualified in the top seven in Miami, which was in the first week of May. His form dipped thereafter, and he hasn’t recovered, which has hurt Red Bull tremendously in their Constructors’ Title defense.

Red Bull continued to grow frustrated, and Team Principal Christian Horner did not hide it after the Hungarian GP Qualifying.

Horner explained,

“These kinds of discussions should happen internally, and not through the media, but we cannot keep walking one-legged.”

Before the Hungarian GP, it was reported that Perez could be sacked in the upcoming summer break. The Guadalajara-born driver denied it, but if he keeps underperforming the way he is, Red Bull may be forced to pull the plug.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these