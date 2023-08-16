Sergio Perez Mercilessly Bad-Mouthed by F1 Boss While Max Verstappen Gets Praised for ‘Killing Everyone’

Max Verstappen is currently enjoying a run of form that has never been seen before in the world of F1. Sitting 125 points clear at the top of the driver’s standings, the Dutchman has dominated the F1 grid throughout the season’s first half. Speaking to ESPN about the same, McLaren boss Zak Brown blasts Serio Perez for paling in comparison to Verstappen, who is ‘killing everyone.’

Perez has had a tough going after a very promising start to the season, winning two out of the first four races. He has since been trying his best to catch up to Verstappen but has consistently failed. Furthermore, Marca also reported that Helmut Marko advised Perez to stop focusing on Verstappen and to instead try and improve his own performance, suggesting that the Mexican could never be as good as his Dutch teammate.

Zak Brown blasts Sergio Perez while praising Max Verstappen

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been on a decimating run since the 2023 season began. The team has won all 12 races this season, with the Dutchman standing on the top of the podium on 10 occasions. However, Zak Brown believes the situation would be much different if Red Bull had the same car but two Sergio Perezes instead of one.

“As much as Red Bull’s killing everyone right now… it’s really Max is killing everyone right now. That Max, Red Bull combination is just unbeatable at the moment and Max and the team isn’t making any mistakes. If they had two Sergios in the car, with all due respect, this championship would kind of be wide open. So you’ve got something pretty special going on with Max and Red Bull.”

According to Brown, if each of Verstappen’s wins were given to a driver who finished P2 behind him this season, there could have been a five-way battle for the world championship.

By claiming it is Verstappen’s dominance alone that is driving Red Bull to their 2nd consecutive constructor’s title and 3rd straight driver’s championship, the McLaren team boss clubbed Sergio Perez with the other stars who have failed to bring a challenge to Max Verstappen.

Verstappen’s thoughts on a “not perfect” Perez

Perez has seen a major dip in form after a promising start to the season, failing to qualify for Q3 on five separate occasions at one point. However, his teammate stands by his side in trying times. Verstappen even acknowledges his improvements since the Hungarian Grand Prix, reports the judge13.

The Dutchman asserted the value of hard work in the sport. He highlighted Perez’s contribution to Red Bull retaining the top spot in the constructor’s championship. Even though the performances may not be flawless, the key is to focus on improvement, says Verstappen. Difficult moments often offer valuable lessons that help one’s personal growth, added Verstappen as he suggested his teammate to not lose hope and keep working hard for the remainder of the season.