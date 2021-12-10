“You took out all the corners where Mercedes were bad at”– Christian Horner blames Karun Chandhok for giving Mercedes advantage over Red Bull at Yas Marina

Christian Horner jokingly blames Karun Chandhok for suiting the Yas Marina circuit to Mercedes as the season heads to the final battle.

Mercedes and Red Bull are heading towards the final battle of the season. The Yas Marina circuit has been altered to add more competition and pace to the circuit ahead of the race.

Christian Horner has admitted that Mercedes has the edge over Red Bull with the current pace. Therefore, it could be a lethal threat against Max Verstappen to lose the championship.

While talking to former F1 driver Karun Chandhok, Horner accuses (jokingly) him of siding with Mercedes while mapping a new track in Abu Dhabi.

“What car are you driving these days Karun? You took out all the corners where Mercedes were bad at,” said Horner. He references the straight-line advantage the Silver Arrows has with the new engine.

Though Horner admitted that the circuit would add more excitement to the race, it’s good for F1. Meanwhile, Chandhok’s contribution to the new layout of the Yas Marina circuit was essential.

He is a part of Driven International, which took the responsibility of modifying the circuit.

Christian Horner shakes hands with rivals

Ahead of the ultimate race, Horner appeared with Toto Wolff in front of the media. Both parties agreed that the best side should win the championship, as both Hamilton and Verstappen are levelled on points.

“It’s been an intense competition. It’s been intense between the two of us. It’ll be intense next year and the year after. But, you know, we’ve got two great teams. We’re separated by about 15 miles back in the UK, and I think the commitment that has gone in has been phenomenal.

“I can’t speak for Toto’s team but I know our team has just been outstanding this year through the whole pandemic, through all the challenges, the tripleheaders, everything we’ve had thrown at us. I think it’s been outstanding. And he’d slow down a bit it’d certainly help.”

