Sergio Perez Not Too Happy With Daniel Ricciardo Result: “There Are a Lot of Other Drivers”

Ahead of the Mexico City GP, Christian Horner had a straightforward ask from Sergio Perez – qualify in the “first couple of rows” for the race. However, a trouble-struck Perez failed to meet the expectations as he qualified P5. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo surprisingly stood up to Horner’s challenge as he blitzed past Perez to take fourth. As such, the Australian has greatly intensified the battle between him and Perez for the coveted Red Bull seat.

Perez has been off the pace as compared to Max Verstappen despite driving the same car throughout 2023. As such, he has been under heavy criticism, as he often did not manage to make it past Q2 this season. On the other hand, Ricciardo has been hard at work to earn a comeback in Red Bull.

With almost everything at stake, both drivers went into the Mexico City GP, looking to make it big. As Ricciardo outperformed Perez in the Qualifying session, the latter had to put on a brave face while addressing the result he wasn’t too happy about, per a report from The Race.

“Daniel [Ricciardo] did a tremendous lap. [But] I don’t think it’s just Daniel who wants my seat. Let’s say there are a lot of other drivers that want to be in that seat, and it’s great. If it’s what they deserve then I’m happy for them.”

Perez’s performance at the race in Mexico will be crucial for his future. Meanwhile, Ricciardo will look to further strengthen his claim for the seat by finishing strong in the race.

Ricciardo looking to make the most after out qualifying Sergio Perez

Ever since he arrived in AlphaTauri following the axing of Nyck de Vries, only one thing has been on Daniel Ricciardo’s mind. The honey badger wants to prove his mettle in front of the Red Bull management while hoping for a chance to drive for the Milton-Keynes-based team again. Despite an injury that sidelined him for five races, the Perth-born driver has made a strong comeback and will start the Mexico City GP in the second row.

Whereas Perez has once again succumbed to the pressure despite the support of his home crowd. With his recent performances, Ricciardo has shown he is capable of adapting to change much faster than Perez. He has quickly found comfort while driving the AT04, which will be an important factor in Red Bull considering replacing Perez with Ricciardo.