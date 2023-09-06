After Costing $5,000,000 in Damage, Mick Schumacher Speaks Out Against Mistreatment at Haas

The Schumacher name returned to F1 during the 2021 season as Mick Schumacher stepped into the pinnacle of motorsports with Haas. However, his stint with the American team was cut short and he was sacked at the end of 2022 after costing the team about $5,000,000 in damage. However, as per a report by Crash, Schumacher has revealed that he was never treated well in the first place at Haas.

Schumacher failed to score any points during his debut season but managed to improve and scored 12 during his sophomore season. However, the major highlights for the German during the two seasons were his innumerable crashes.

Following his omission from Haas, Schumacher found a place in the Mercedes squad as their reserve driver for the 2023 season. His role on the team also includes putting in work at the simulator which has been instrumental in the development of the current Mercedes car.

Mick Schumacher compares the work experience at Mercedes with that of Haas

Ever since joining the Silver Arrows, Schumacher has found the experience quite different from what he was used to back at Haas. Talking to Sky Deutschland, as per a report by Crash, Schumacher said, “I can see now how it should be. My two years [with Haas] didn’t show me that.”

Schumacher commented further, “People will never hand you flowers, you have to pick them yourself. I know that now.” He explained that it is stupid for one to think that a driver can perform at the best of his capacity without being given the proper support.

Toto Wolff also backed up the 2020 F2 winner and claimed that he is looking out for Schumacher. Wolff also suggested that Schumacher wouldn’t have received this kind of treatment at Haas if his father Michael Schumacher had been present in the paddock.

Schumacher’s plans

Despite Schumacher becoming an integral part of Mercedes, Wolff admitted that the young German driver has very slim chances of an F1 return in the next few years. Ted Kravitz reported that Wolff had said, “Unfortunately for Mick, it looks like all the doors are being closed in front of him.”

Kravitz further explained that if Schumacher cannot find a way back into F1 soon, he might have to look for other racing series. This is because sitting out on the sidelines and not racing actively for two would be pretty harmful to any racing driver, especially a young racer like Mick Schumacher.