2x F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi Falls Victim to Grand Theft Worth $280,000

Brazillian F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi was the victim of a grand robbery that left him with losses worth over $280,000. The theft occurred in Fittipaldi’s Italian villa, situated in the province of Brescia.

Advertisement

Fittipaldi has been living in the Valtenesi area of Italy for quite a while, with his posh villa overlooking Lake Garda. The 75-year-old F1 legend was not at home when the burglars made their way into the villa and carried out their master plan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1681399090247081984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As per reports by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian daily Corriere Della Sera broke the news in their local newspapers where they claimed that the stolen goods from the house of Fittipaldi included gold jewelry and expensive Rolex watches. The matter is already being investigated by the Carabinieri – an Italian policing agency.

The other wins and losses of Emerson Fittipaldi

Emerson Fittipaldi has maintained a very strong bond with Italy ever since he moved there. The Brazilian ran for the Italian senate in 2022 as a member of the Brothers of Italy party. He competed in the elections for the South American overseas constituency. Anyhow, the Brazilian failed to win the poll.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BBCSussexSport/status/1679841003711201281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, losing was not this common for Fittipaldi during his racing days. He managed to win two Formula 1 World Championship titles, one in 1972 with Lotus and the other in 1974 with McLaren.

Fittipaldi managed to prove that his racing skills were not really limited to a single discipline when he won the Indianapolis 500 twice. His first victory came in 1889 and the second one in 1993.

Advertisement

The F1 legacy of the Fittipaldi family

The Fittipaldi name still lives on in Formula 1 due to the two grandsons of Emerson, Enzo Fittipaldi, and Pietro Fittipaldi. Enzo Fittipaldi is currently competing in Formula 2 as part of the Carlin team. He has been a part of Red Bull’s driver academy since 2022.

As for his brother Pietro, he is currently the reserve driver for Haas. Pietro Fittipaldi made his F1 debut back in 2020 when he stood in for the injured Romain Grosjean at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Pietro also plies his trade in the FIA World Endurance Championship racing for Jota Sports.