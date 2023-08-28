Sergio Perez Tries to Embody the Red Bull Mantra That Drives Max Verstappen Seconds Ahead

Red Bull has established themselves as one of the top teams of all time in just the last two decades. They have won a total of five Constructors’ Championships and six Drivers’ titles. Reigning champion Max Verstappen has won two of those Drivers’ Championships, and it is his strive for perfection that has helped him do just that. Now, it seems that Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is keen on following the same route. In a recent interview with Mobil 1 The Grid, the 33-year-old opened up on how the Milton Keynes outfit is the first team that he has driven for that has been so keen to achieve perfection in all areas.

As for Verstappen, he already seems accustomed to the way Red Bull operates, having been with them for the past several years. In an interview with CNN Sport earlier this year, the Dutchman explained how he will do his best to help Red Bull win all the races of the 2023 season.

“I think we have a good shot at it,” replied Verstappen when asked if Red Bull can go unbeaten this whole year. The Milton Keynes outfit are currently on track to achieve the same as they have won all 13 races of this campaign so far. They now need to win nine more races to achieve the unthinkable.

Sergio Perez opens up on how Red Bull always strives for perfection

Sergio Perez began his recent interview with Mobil 1 The Grid by explaining how Red Bull looks to keep improving to ensure that they do not have any slip ups over the course of the season. He believes he has never been in a team in his F1 career that aims for perfection to the smallest of details.

“I have never been with a team that is so much looking into the details and always trying to improve and go further. I think it is a whole culture, you know, with Christian, Adrian, all the engineers, looking for perfection,” explained the Mexican.

When it comes to his own campaign, Perez has often admitted that he has not been at his best at various points of this season. While the 33-year-old has delivered some improved performances in the past few races, there was a period in which he failed to qualify to Q3 for five races in a row despite having the fastest car on the current grid.

Perez’s inconsistency has meant that Verstappen has opened up a whopping 138-point lead over him in the championship. However, the huge gap between the two does not seem of concern to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Marko believes Verstappen is better than Perez in all areas

In an interview with Sky Deutschland earlier this year, Helmut Marko explained how Max Verstappen is better than Sergio Perez in all departments. “Nobody looks good next to Verstappen and you have to deal with that psychologically when you see that someone is better in every phase than you are,” the Austrian explained (as quoted by planetf1.com).

It is this reason why Marko believes that Perez is doing his job well as the number two driver in the team. Hence, all that the Austrian wants the former Racing Point driver to do is to clinch second in the championship. The Guadalajara-born driver seems on track to do so as he currently has a 33-point lead in the championship over third-placed Fernando Alonso.