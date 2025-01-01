“We All Need to Pinch Ourselves”: Toto Wolff Still Can’t Fathom the Success Lewis Hamilton Brought to Mercedes

With the start of the new year, Lewis Hamilton is no longer a Mercedes driver. He will drive for Ferrari this season onwards in a move that was determined ahead of the start of the last campaign. So Mercedes, realizing this, spent the last week of 2024 paying tributes to the man who brought them so much success.

One of the people Hamilton grew closest to during his time with the Silver Arrows was Toto Wolff. The German Team Principal shared some heartfelt words for the seven-time World Champion during his final visit to Brackley, their headquarters.

“I will be telling my grandchildren to be proud because I was part of Lewis Hamilton’s journey,” Wolff said. “We need to all pinch ourselves that you were part of our journey,” he added, pointing to Hamilton who was standing on the stage.

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 as a World Champion who was hoping to achieve more success but admittedly had no idea that he would become the sport’s most successful driver ever. Six titles, 84 wins, and 78 pole positions later, he bid farewell to the team he called home for over a decade to embark on a new challenge in Italy.

More success with Ferrari?

Ferrari will now be hoping for Hamilton replicate similar feats in red overalls. Of course, Hamilton, who will turn 40 this year, cannot race for another decade in F1, at least at the highest level but his (and Ferrari’s) primary objective of breaking the Championship duck should be achievable.

Hamilton isn’t showing any signs of faltering either. His confidence took a hit in 2024 because of Mercedes’ poor mechanical package, but that is the reason why he chose Ferrari—who finished P2 in the Constructors’ Championship—as his future team.

If the Italian squad manages to field a strong car—as they are expected to—there is little doubt that Hamilton can compete at the front of the grid once again and bring glory back to Maranello.