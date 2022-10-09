Merchandises from $4.87 to $68; Max Verstappen releases his world championship collection after cementing 2022 title in Japan

After cementing his title in japan, Max Verstappen released his world championship merch line at highly lucrative prices for fans.

Max Verstappen won his second F1 title in Japan after F1 teams vied for almost 45 mins on the wet Suzuka circuit. However, even though Verstappen won the title was shocking for him, as the FIA didn’t clarify the points distribution in the limited laps.

In the end, the FIA reasoned since the partly done race saw the chequered flag and not a suspension, full points would be given. With the P3 result by Charles Leclerc, Verstappen needed no more lead to cement his championship.

Soon after winning the championship, the Dutchman’s website released his championship merchandise line and got exciting deals for F1 fans.

Also read: Red Bull boss thought Max Verstappen winning his second Championship in Japan was down to FIA’s mistake

Max Verstappen releases his championship merch line

The championship-winning driver’s new merchandise line went live only a few moments after he sealed his title. Products ranging from $4.87 to $68 are available.

The wristband is the cheapest to a sweatshirt being the most expensive. However, fans are experiencing some struggles in ordering the products.

The website informs visitors to be in a queue for two minutes when accessed via mobile. The webpage has been extremely busy since Verstappen won the championship.

even after winning the title more than 11 hours ago.. Max Verstappen’s merch site is extremely busy as fans want his championship merch line products#JapaneseGP #Formula1 #FIA #MaxVerstappen pic.twitter.com/VVoA5DPwsi — Gaudium (@smrddhjswl) October 9, 2022

F1 fumes at FIA

The race in Japan had a controversial end. Thus, there is no title won by Verstappen, which didn’t have a drama. The FIA surprised everyone, including Red Bull and Verstappen, when they rewarded whole points.

For long, Verstappen couldn’t fathom that his already a world champion, as he still thought that he would need to extend his championship lead over Charles Leclerc by a point to be crowned as the champion.

And under the believed circumstances, that could have only happened during the USGP. Nevertheless, Liberty Media, the company that owns F1, is reportedly angry at FIA for apparently spoiling viewers’ experience with this verdict.

🗞️ | Tensions between Liberty Media (owner of F1) and the FIA have been rising. Waiting until 10th October to resolve 2021, the ending in Monza, and the confusion with the championship today all compromise the experience for viewers and are worrying from a media perspective. — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) October 9, 2022

Moreover, commercial interests in the next race in the United States would also be affected. Indeed, this would have further fractured the already strained F1-FIA relation.

Also read: Max Verstappen reveals he knew he was going to win his second championship title before Japan GP