Merchandises from $4.87 to $68; Max Verstappen releases his world championship collection after cementing 2022 title in Japan

Tanish Chachra
|Sun Oct 09 2022

After cementing his title in japan, Max Verstappen released his world championship merch line at highly lucrative prices for fans.

Max Verstappen won his second F1 title in Japan after F1 teams vied for almost 45 mins on the wet Suzuka circuit. However, even though Verstappen won the title was shocking for him, as the FIA didn’t clarify the points distribution in the limited laps.

In the end, the FIA reasoned since the partly done race saw the chequered flag and not a suspension, full points would be given. With the P3 result by Charles Leclerc, Verstappen needed no more lead to cement his championship.

Soon after winning the championship, the Dutchman’s website released his championship merchandise line and got exciting deals for F1 fans.

Max Verstappen releases his championship merch line

The championship-winning driver’s new merchandise line went live only a few moments after he sealed his title. Products ranging from $4.87 to $68 are available.

The wristband is the cheapest to a sweatshirt being the most expensive. However, fans are experiencing some struggles in ordering the products.

The website informs visitors to be in a queue for two minutes when accessed via mobile. The webpage has been extremely busy since Verstappen won the championship.

F1 fumes at FIA

The race in Japan had a controversial end. Thus, there is no title won by Verstappen, which didn’t have a drama. The FIA surprised everyone, including Red Bull and Verstappen, when they rewarded whole points.

For long, Verstappen couldn’t fathom that his already a world champion, as he still thought that he would need to extend his championship lead over Charles Leclerc by a point to be crowned as the champion.

And under the believed circumstances, that could have only happened during the USGP. Nevertheless, Liberty Media, the company that owns F1, is reportedly angry at FIA for apparently spoiling viewers’ experience with this verdict.

Moreover, commercial interests in the next race in the United States would also be affected. Indeed, this would have further fractured the already strained F1-FIA relation.

