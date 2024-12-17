Sergio Perez’s Biggest Sponsor Hints a Goodbye to Red Bull Amidst Rumors of Him Getting the Axe

With Sergio Perez underperforming massively relative to Max Verstappen in the past two seasons, Red Bull reportedly stuck with him for only one reason — the Mexican driver’s ability to bring lucrative sponsorship deals for the team. However, with Red Bull most certainly looking to part ways with Perez ahead of the 2025 season, it seems that some of the team’s sponsors that have close ties with the 34-year-old may also leave.

Escudería Telmex, an auto racing team founded by Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, took to X to celebrate “four historic years” with Red Bull and Checo. While Escudería Telmex did not provide any official confirmation of parting ways with Red Bull, because of the timing of their post, it can only be assumed that they have done so for this reason.

On December 17, several organizations, including Sky Sports, confirmed that Red Bull will replace Perez with Liam Lawson in 2025. However, it is also possible that if Escudería Telmex has indeed decided to stop sponsoring Red Bull, their decision may have nothing to do with Perez‘s future at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

After all, Slim had hinted that Escudería Telmex may stop sponsoring the Bulls because of the team’s decision to sign a deal with their rival AT&T. The American telecommunications giant will become an official sponsor of the Red Bull F1 team in 2025 and their logo will appear on the side’s car, team kit, and driver overalls.

Red Bull could lose Telmex’s massive cash influx

It is no secret that F1 is one of the most expensive sports in the world and sponsorship money plays a huge role in keeping the teams afloat. In their four years of association, Escudería Telmex have pumped around $130 million into the Austrian team’s coffers.

With such kind of money from Escudería Telmex, it comes as no surprise why Red Bull decided to stick with Perez for so long. The two companies have had a successful partnership so far as Red Bull has gone on to win four consecutive Drivers’ Championships with Max Verstappen, two Constructors’ titles, a total of 58 wins, and 99 podiums.

Assuming that both Escudería Telmex and Perez were to leave Red Bull, the Mexican driver could be one of the most sought-after racers for other teams, knowing the kind of sponsorship deals he can bring with him.