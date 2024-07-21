Sergio Perez’s Docuseries Couldn’t Have Come at Worse Timing With the Title Pushing for a Comeback

Disney+ is set to release a documentary on Sergio Perez’s life later this month, which comes amidst the Mexican driver’s immense on-track struggles. The announcement of its Title and release, however, date could not have come at a worse time.

“Checo Perez: Don’t give up, Cabr*n” is set to hit the screens on 31st July, which will be during the mid-season break. While it is a good time for F1 fans to watch a documentary about one of the sport’s drivers, Perez may not even be in the sport by then.

Perez’s form took a hit about two months ago, something he hasn’t recovered from and there were strong rumors that Red Bull was considering sacking him.

| Disney+ has announced a new docuseries about Sergio Pérez titled “Checo Pérez: ¡No te rindas, Cabr#n!” (“Checo Pérez: Don’t Give Up, Cabr#n!”) that will be released ‘very soon’. More details are unknown for now. [@disneyplusla] #F1 pic.twitter.com/gsmAsMONss — RBR News (@redbulletin) June 5, 2024

If Perez does lose his place at the Austrian stable, the Title – which has the phrase ‘Don’t Give Up’ in it – could turn out to be ironic.

The docuseries focuses on Perez’s childhood, and how he got into racing and rose the ranks to become an F1 driver. It also includes seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton‘s account on Perez.

Disney+ will release the series right after the Belgian GP. Owing to the Guadalajara-born driver’s popularity and marketability in the US and Latin America, it could also turn out to be widely watched.

If things go well for the 34-year-old, it will be a happy watch for fans. However, the level of enjoyment could be dictated by his output in the next two races.

Perez could lose his seat before the docuseries’ release

Red Bull is reportedly considering three options to potentially replace Perez. All three are a part of their fraternity; VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda and development driver Liam Lawson.

Perez doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands to improve and he is not making matters easy for himself. In Hungary, he was expected to redeem his season but a crash in Q1 meant that he finished P16 in Qualifying.

Hungary is a difficult track to overtake on. This means that he squandered another opportunity to get back towards to front of the grid.

Now, Perez has just the Belgian GP to impress the Red Bull bosses and save his future with the Milton-Keynes-based squad.