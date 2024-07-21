mobile app bar

Sergio Perez’s Docuseries Couldn’t Have Come at Worse Timing With the Title Pushing for a Comeback

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sergio Perez’s Docuseries Couldn’t Have Come at Worse Timing With the Title Pushing for a Comeback

Credits: Imago

Disney+ is set to release a documentary on Sergio Perez’s life later this month, which comes amidst the Mexican driver’s immense on-track struggles. The announcement of its Title and release, however, date could not have come at a worse time.

“Checo Perez: Don’t give up, Cabr*n” is set to hit the screens on 31st July, which will be during the mid-season break. While it is a good time for F1 fans to watch a documentary about one of the sport’s drivers, Perez may not even be in the sport by then.

Perez’s form took a hit about two months ago, something he hasn’t recovered from and there were strong rumors that Red Bull was considering sacking him.

If Perez does lose his place at the Austrian stable, the Title – which has the phrase ‘Don’t Give Up’ in it – could turn out to be ironic.

The docuseries focuses on Perez’s childhood, and how he got into racing and rose the ranks to become an F1 driver. It also includes seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton‘s account on Perez.

Disney+ will release the series right after the Belgian GP. Owing to the Guadalajara-born driver’s popularity and marketability in the US and Latin America, it could also turn out to be widely watched.

If things go well for the 34-year-old, it will be a happy watch for fans. However, the level of enjoyment could be dictated by his output in the next two races.

Perez could lose his seat before the docuseries’ release

Red Bull is reportedly considering three options to potentially replace Perez. All three are a part of their fraternity; VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda and development driver Liam Lawson.

Perez doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands to improve and he is not making matters easy for himself. In Hungary, he was expected to redeem his season but a crash in Q1 meant that he finished P16 in Qualifying.

Hungary is a difficult track to overtake on. This means that he squandered another opportunity to get back towards to front of the grid.

Now, Perez has just the Belgian GP to impress the Red Bull bosses and save his future with the Milton-Keynes-based squad.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these