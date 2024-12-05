Sergio Perez’s Father Threatens to Expose ‘Liar’ F1 Journalists, Trashes Red Bull Sacking Rumors

After lots of speculation regarding Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future and several contrasting reports, it is being rumored that the Mexican may finally be axed. However, Perez’s father Antonio Perez Garibay is still staunch on the converse.

Garibay recently posted on Instagram that he would openly call out the media outlets and journalists reporting about his son’s exit.

He claimed that Perez would carry on racing for Red Bull in 2025. Per @f1gossipofficial, an account known for keeping tabs on F1’s off-track activities, his post stated that he would be revealing the names of those who have been lying about Perez being sacked. The 65-year-old also called for them to publicly apologize.

Another one of his posts featured a picture of himself with two pallets of Red Bull energy drink cans. The caption strongly hinted at what Perez had been openly stating: he will remain at Red Bull next year. “We have everything ready for 2025.”, he wrote.

Only time will tell whether Garibay was telling the truth or if it was a desperate attempt by a father to save his son’s F1 career. To date, he has stood by Perez, while pushing to keep him in the pinnacle of motorsport. The Mexican politician has made statements—some controversial ones too—while defending Perez’s bad results.

However, support from the top brass at Milton Keynes, including Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, appears to be fading. Horner, in particular, has hinted that they could take a tough decision on Perez, despite the extended leeway he had been granted since May of last season.

Red Bull seem set on cutting ties with Perez

After considering to drop him during the summer break, Red Bull ultimately backed the #11 driver, by offering him a new contract. However, their positive tone has changed over the last few races. Perez hasn’t improved much and has scored less than 30 points since the Dutch GP, meanwhile, his teammate Max Verstappen recently wrapped up his fourth Constructors’ Championship.

With Red Bull having slipped down to P3 in the Constructors’ standings, Horner and Marko aren’t satisfied with the 34-year-old’s performances. The Red Bull team principal’s comments in Qatar hinted at the same.

“Nobody is forcing him one way or another. It’s not a nice situation for him to be in.”, he said per RacingNews365. Horner also added that Perez was mature enough to understand what needed to be done in the current situation.

Helmut Marko has said Red Bull boss Christian Horner and the company’s senior leadership will meet after the season to discuss Sergio Pérez’s future. pic.twitter.com/FJTD7BpHvG — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 26, 2024

He stated that they would make a decision after Abu Dhabi. Marko, on the other hand, seconded these comments in more stern words. “Perez may have a contract, but Formula 1 is a meritocracy. If performance is not good, even contracts are useless”, he said.