Sergio Perez’s Side of Red Bull Garage to Be Blamed for His Poor Performance, Claims F1 Expert

Sergio Perez started the 2024 season on a high after a disappointing end to the 2023 campaign. While he did not challenge Max Verstappen for race wins, he consistently finished in the podium positions. However, it did not take too long for that form to nosedive right after the announcement of his extension. Despite the slump, Red Bull has decided to retain him beyond the summer break but they still have some looming issues to address.

Those issues don’t just include Perez and the plan to pick his performance up. As per F1 content creator Tom McCluskey, better known as Tommo, Perez’s side of the garage needs to find some solutions.

Giving a finer read into Christian Horner’s statement, Tommo believes the Mexican does not necessarily have until the end of the season. His run might come to an end after just four races after the summer break. Blaming Perez’s side of the garage for the issues that the 34-year-old is facing, Tommo said,

“If Red Bull don’t win the constructors [championship], it is firmly down to Checo’s side of the garage not performing. And I want to reiterate his side of the garage, not Checo. I don’t think it’s just Checo. I think Red Bull have to take a significant chunk of responsibility as to why this hasn’t been able to work over three and a half years of Sergio and Red Bull.”

Helmut Marko’s statement on the mid season driver situation: “Perez remains. We want to bring him back to the old form. Ricciardo stays too. Nothing will change.” [https://t.co/xd9kRQfShq] pic.twitter.com/CaVaG0VwMD — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) July 30, 2024

Tommo further talked about the gulf of points between Verstappen and Perez, which currently stands at 146. That, he believes is down to Red Bull failing to find ways to work with Perez. Recalling Perez’s earlier impressive stints with other teams, he dubs the situation “embarrassing” for the Austrian outfit.

Did Liberty Media save Perez from getting sacked?

Perez had the golden opportunity to redeem himself before the start of the summer break. With Verstappen taking a 10-place grid penalty and starting the Belgian GP from 11th, Perez had a chance at winning the race in Spa after starting from P2.

Things turned out very differently, though, as he not only failed to take the race lead from Charles Leclerc but also lost his position to Lewis Hamilton at the race start. As the race progressed, he continued to lose positions and an early pit stop on the second stint did him no favors either.

Resultantly, Perez finished the race in P8, moving a place up after George Russell’s disqualification. Many believed that was the end of his run with Red Bull, and as per F1-Insider, that almost did happen.

The team reportedly informed the Verstappen family of Perez’s sacking. However, Liberty Media intervened, calling for the team to reconsider their decision.

The F1 commercial rights holder cited the Mexican’s financial value to the sport. That will come in handy not just for F1 but also for Red Bull during the Mexican GP weekend. The reminder may have ultimately led the team to reverse their decision and let Perez complete the season.