‘Sexiest IndyCar Driver’ Lindsay Brewer Once Displayed Obsession for Lewis Hamilton for His Positive Reforms in Motorsport

Lindsay Brewer is the latest sensation in American motorsport. The IndyCar driver, who has been an eye-catching figure in IndyCar off late, is also a big-time fan of F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton.

The IndyCar sensation is widely regarded as one of the sexiest racing drivers out there and her 2.1 million fans on Instagram probably justify that. During an interview with ‘Racers Behind The Helmet’, the racer who’s followed by Max Verstappen, talked about her idols in motorsport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Brewer (@lindsaymariebrewer)

There she mentioned the seven-time F1 world champion as her idol and she did it without hesitation. She said Lewis Hamilton and Andrettis are her biggest inspirations.

She also mentioned the former F1 driver Romain Grosjean who retired from the sport to move to IndyCar lately. Brewer further talked about Grosjean’s work to help the IndyCar be popular globally.

Lindsay Marie Brewer is an American professional racing car driver who competes in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship. She drives for Exclusive Autosport and has 11 race starts to her name so far.

Brewer fell for Hamilton for his advocacy

The stunning IndyCar driver shared that Hamilton was a driver she respects and takes note of. During an interview with OK magazine, the 25-year-old shared her admiration for the British driver, who’s known for his never give up attitude.

When asked who’s the celebrity she thinks is fusing sports and social media, she promptly replied with the Mercedes driver’s name.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, after 7 titles & becoming one of the most successful British Athletes in UK history, was Knighted To honor his Advocacy, Leadership on & off track, his love of Brazil & his extraordinary 2021 drive, the Nation of Brazil honors Lewis w/ a place to call home🥺 pic.twitter.com/nrnUCWyy6Y — Athena 🏳️‍🌈 (@tarmactorque) November 7, 2022

The 25-year-old American said that the F1 star is using his platform really well, and he’s advocating for the changes he believes in.

The IndyCar driver also feels Hamilton is stylish

Often dubbed as the style icon of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton has fans from all over the world. One such fan is Lindsay Brewer, for sure.

Apart from respecting and admiring his work and calling him an exceptional talent, the young racing driver also said she likes Hamilton for being stylish.

An evident ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, IWC, and L’oreal, it is clear why the American racing sensation called the 38-year-old a stylish icon.