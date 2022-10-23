Shaquille O’Neal recreates his iconic 2021 entry ahead of US Grand Prix 2022 podium celebration

Shaquille O’Neal recreates his iconic entry ahead of the US Grand Prix 2022 podium celebration and brings in Max Verstappen’s trophy.

Shaquille O’Neal has often given his cameos in F1, but in 2021, he broke the internet when he came in to join the podium celebrations. The 7’1 foot former basketball player reached the Parc Ferme while sitting on the EPIC longhorn car.

This year also gave the same entry and brought in the trophy for the Grand Prix champion. However, unlike last year, he didn’t come up to the podium.

Moreover, this year, he didn’t dwarf Lewis Hamilton, who got the same result as last year and stood in the same spot. But O’Neal wasn’t there to replicate the hilarious 2021 moment.

Shaquille O’Neal was there for the music

It was reported well before the US Grand Prix that O’Neal would appear on the entertainment lineup during the Grand Prix weekend in Austin.

Going by DJ Deisel, O’Neal was supposed to perform right after the race. That’s why he probably didn’t show up above for the podium celebration along with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Hamilton.

Though, his gig at the Circuit of the Americas didn’t telecast to the audience away from the circuit. Nevertheless, what most were anticipating after seeing Shaq was his 2021 photo with Hamilton, which sadly didn’t happen.

Red Bull seals both titles

The 2022 F1 championship is officially over. After cementing the drivers’ championship in Japan, now Red Bull has also won the constructors’ championship with the win by Verstappen and P4 result by Sergio Perez.

Red Bull was anyway going to wrap up the competition this weekend. However, they would have hoped to seal it with a win and dedicate it to their owner Deitrich Mateschitz, who passed away on Saturday night.

In less than two decades, the Austrian businessman played a pivotal role in making Red Bull a major F1 brand. Moreover, his legacy not only in F1 but across several sports is unparalleled.

