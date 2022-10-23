FIA and Red Bull have reportedly agreed penalty for $145 Million Budget cap breach

Red Bull has agreed on a penalty for a minor budget cap violation but has delayed the announcement following Dietrich Mateschitz’s death.

Red Bull’s Budget cap saga seems to be nearing an end. The 2022 Constructors championship leaders have reportedly agreed to FIA’s terms regarding a possible penalty.

Red Bull was found guilty of “procedural and minor overspend breaches”. in the 2021 F1 budget cap set at $145 Million. The team have allegedly overspent by $1.8 Million.

The Austrian team stated they incurred costs in catering and other non-racing matters. They has repeatedly claimed that not a single penny was spent on improving the 2021 car and that they have abided by the rules set by the FIA.

“It’s tremendously disappointing for a fellow competitor to be accusing you of cheating” Christian Horner says “it’s shocking” for Red Bull to be accused of fraudulent activity as he responds to Zak Brown’s letter. pic.twitter.com/r2acWmm9LK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 22, 2022

The FIA has proposed Red Bull as an appropriate punishment. The penalty would most likely be a 25% deduction in the wind tunnel testing time ahead of the 2023 season and a fine.

But Red Bull is yet to confirm the following details. And following their owner’s untimely death, the decision could be delayed.

Red Bull found guilty of minor budget cap breach

On Friday, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was found in conversation with FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem. It is all but a fact that Horner and Bin Sulayem had discussed the team’s fate in the budget cap saga.

The team had scheduled a conference later to discuss the team’s stance on the matter. But Red Bull cancelled the meeting.

But the team had received orders from Dietrich Mateschitz’s family before agreeing. The news regarding the Energy drinks founder’s health might have been the reason why.

Red Bull has announced that company founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, has passed away at the age of 78. Mateschitz bought the Jaguar team in late 2004 and renamed it Red Bull Racing. He helped drive his team around from midfielders to world champions in just 6 seasons. pic.twitter.com/TJBuBq8bx0 — Autosport (@autosport) October 22, 2022

FIA to delay Red Bull verdict following Dietrich Mateschitz’s death

FIA ​​​​and Red Bull have agreed on a penalty which was supposed to be communicated in Austin. But following the news of Dietrich Mateschitz’s death, the decision has been delayed by a few days “Out of respect” for the Austrian.

Red Bull say that, following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, conversations with the FIA over their budget-cap breach are “on hold until further notice”. They add: “The deadline for agreement has been extended and we expect talks to pick back up middle of the week.” — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) October 23, 2022

Red Bull issued a statement to postpone all talks regarding the Budget cap discussions. But the team could win the 2022 Constructors championship by claiming a win in Austin.

This would be a great gift to Mateschitz who envisioned the team and made them the powerhouse they are today. F1 will hold a tribute for the Austrian for his contribution to the sport.

