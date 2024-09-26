mobile app bar

“Should’ve Spent Some Money”: Lewis Hamilton Playfully Taunts Fan for Using a Regular T-Shirt for Autograph

Pranay Bhagi
Published

“Should’ve Spent Some Money”: Lewis Hamilton Scolds Fan for Using a Regular T-Shirt for Autograph

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton’s status is no less than that of a celebrity and he is always surrounded by an entourage including the LH army. The Briton was at the Petronas Towers where a bunch of people interviewed him. Later on, a member of the panel asked Hamilton to sign his T-shirt. The Mercedes driver then taunted him for his choice of apparel. 

The fan presented in front of Hamilton and asked him to sign the T-shirt he was wearing. The #44 driver noticed that the T-shirt wasn’t Mercedes merchandise and said, “You should’ve spent some money and gotten a team top.”

Nonetheless, Hamilton obliged the fan’s request and went on to sign his T-shirt. The fan himself posted a story on his Instagram handle @premosupremo that showed the video of his playful interaction with Hamilton.

The fan named Prem Shanker is a radio presenter and content creator for the Malaysian music station Hitz. Shanker is a presenter on the station’s music show named, “Hitz Morning Crew”. 

Shanker took the seven-time champion’s criticism on the chin as his story caption read, “Just me casually getting ‘scolded’ by Lewis Hamilton. But at least I can say I got scolded by the GOAT”.

The most basic Mercedes F1 fanwear T-shirt is currently selling for $24.85 on the Mercedes’ official F1 website. It’s the Men’s Small Logo Tee in Black. 

Hamilton seems to be very particular about the apparel that he signs. Earlier in the year at Miami, he refused to sign the Ferrari merchandise. Recently after the Singapore GP, a fan had a phone cover with 44 in Red. Hamilton saw the cover and reacted to it with a facepalm.

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

