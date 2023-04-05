“Shout Out to the GOAT”: Lewis Hamilton’s Take on Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes Debate Got Clarified in a 2019 IG Video

Lewis Hamilton is an avid NFL fan. So much so that he even invested in the biggest franchise takeover when the Walton-Penner group purchased Denver Broncos for $4.4 billion.

In the past, the Brit has also talked about how he attended the inaugural NFL in the UK. Since then, his love for Madden has only grown, and he has been spotted attending several Super Bowls.

In recent years, the topic of Tom Brady as an old guard being challenged by the new rising star Patrick Mahomes gained massive traction. Something similar to Hamilton’s rivalry with Max Verstappen in 2021. So relatable enough! And Hamilton surely had a say in it.

Lewis Hamilton picked his favorite among Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

In 2019, Brady and Mahomes were in a direct contest in the AFC championship game 2019. And Hamilton clearly had his loyalty lied with the New England Patriots quarterback.

“Big shout out to the GOAT. What a privilege it is to live in the time when you are playing. Defying all the odds. Proud of you, brother. Inspired by you and your team👊🏾 #superbowl go Patriots!” Hamilton posted a Brady video with this caption.

Ultimately, Brady had the upper hand over Mahomes and won that game. On the other hand, Hamilton’s support was also valid because he had, over the years, made a friendship with the NFL legend and was even his neighbor once.

Patrick Mahomes era begins

While 2019 was almost the twilight of Brady’s career, Mahomes was just getting started. The 27-year-old is surely in his peak and can be termed the best quarterback in the league.

With Mahomes on their side, Kansas City Chiefs cruised to the Super Bowl victory this year. On the other hand, with his best buddy retired for good now, Hamilton can also think of getting close to Mahomes as he is the ‘big thing’ and the seven-time world champion, well, a team owner.

The Bronze recently showed his interest in getting around the F1 glamour. In the honor of the inaugural Miami GP, a party at Carbone Beach was organized, which was visited by Mahomes along with other top American celebrities.