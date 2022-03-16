“Show everyone the best driver I can be” – Lando Norris throws down the guantlet to main title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

“Show everyone the best driver I can be” – Lando Norris is confident 2022 is going to be a big season for him as he eyes challenging reigning champion Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris has gone from strength to strength in his short F1 career so far, finishing an impressive P6 last season for McLaren. This season, he is eyeing stronger results, as he makes up his mind to genuinely take on the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

“Hopefully we are in a slightly quicker car this year. Now it is just about me trying to show everyone the best driver I can be, and that I am good enough to go up against Lewis and Max.”

New year, new helmet! 👊 Take a look at Lando’s new lid ahead of the #BahrainGP. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4bIQG7xitM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 15, 2022

Norris missed out on 2021 Russian GP win

The British no.2 Norris (George Russell in his Mercedes would want to challenge this, this season) finished on the podium four times last season, impressive considering the dominance of Mercedes and Red Bull.

The McLaren star also missed out on a win in Russia, something that cannot happen anyway this season, with the race in Sochi canceled due to their aggression towards Ukraine.

Asked by Giles Richard of The Guardian if he still feels the disappointment, Norris gave a very rationale answer, again indicating his desire to become a future world champion.

“A certain element of it I want to block off because it just doesn’t make me feel happy, it’s not like I can think about it and go: ‘Ahh, that was a good time.

“It’s good that I learned things but it was just one race. It was not going to win me the championship or the team the championship. I have learned from it in that when I have a chance to go for a championship and it means even more, then I am ready for it.”

