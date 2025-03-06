“Shut the F**K Up”: Embarrassed Jack Doohan to Pierre Gasly After Old Video on Internet Comes to Haunt

F175 Live – The Red Carpet O2 ARENA LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 18: Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly, arriving on the red carpet for the F175 Live event Tuesday February 18, 2025 in London, United Kingdom Credits: IMAGO / BSR Agency

The 2025 F1 grid will see up to six rookies make their full-time debut in the sport — all aged between 18 and 23. During their adolescent years, the social media space was very different as platforms such as TikTok — where videos often go viral — were not commonly used.

But now that they are, these drivers are able to relive some of their most ’embarrassing’ moments! In the lead-up to the season-opening Australian GP, BuzzFeed UK sat down with the drivers to review some F1-themed memes.

When it came to the Alpine pair of Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan, the Australian came face-to-face with a ghost from the past.

The hosts showed the duo videos of Doohan miming Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’, showing off his moves.

i’m sorry but these will forever be my favourite videos of jack doohan pic.twitter.com/AjSRPG0VxB — grayson (@doohanszn) July 10, 2023

This prompted the #10 driver to hilariously tease his rookie teammate. “I’ve never seen this! Man, you’ve got the moves,” said Gasly while in hysterics. Doohan, who was visibly embarrassed by the video, just hung his head down and said, “Shut the f**k up!”

After rapping fail, Doohan refuses to pick his favorite artist

The embarrassment on Doohan’s face was palpable as the hosts played the video. Thankfully for him, they swiftly moved on.

Seeing how the Australian racing ace was clearly a Drake fan, they asked him to pick between the Canadian and his arch-nemesis, Kendrick Lamar. Doohan was swift to give a diplomatic answer, however.

“I can’t say my public opinion. There’s pros and cons to both sides of the party so I’m going to stick in the middle,” he said.

The Alpine driver’s answer might just be the best reply he gave. The duo have been in a feud since 2013, but matters escalated back in 2024 after Lamar released his song ‘Like That’, taking some pointed jabs at the Canadian.

In fact, the feud between Drake and Lamar is a very sensitive topic for the fans of the artists and after one embarrassment, Doohan probably just saved himself from getting embroiled in a controversy he could easily avoid.