Fernando Alonso Puts in ‘Perfect Lap’ With $300,000 Aston Martin Supercar

Whenever a driver joins a new team in F1, they become brand ambassadors for their respective outfits. Fernando Alonso, who promoted Alpine for the last two years, will now be doing the same for his new F1 team, Aston Martin.

Alonso’s Aston Martin appointment was a surprise to many, but no one can undermine the Spaniard’s popularity and marketability. With the 2023 season starting in just a week, Aston Martin released a video of the two-time world champion promoting a brand-new supercar that they released.

The British company put out a video on its YouTube channel, titled ‘The Perfect Lap’. In it, Alonso drives the Aston Martin DBX707 around a racing circuit while giving an inspiring speech about going beyond one’s limit to put in ‘the perfect lap’. The Aston Martin DBX707 costs approximately $300,000 in retail in the United States of America.

Fernando Alonso is off to a flying start with Aston Martin

Pre-season testing has been very promising for Alonso and Aston Martin. When the Oviedo-born driver joined the Silverstone-based squad, he was adamant that they would fight at the front in the near future, and if pre-season performances are taken into account, that may well be the case.

Alonso and Aston Martin’s pace seemed close to that of Red Bull and Ferrari. According to multiple reports, they also look faster than Mercedes in these initial stages. This news will please Alonso because even though he is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 41, he won’t be around for a very long time.

In fact, Alonso admitted that he is open to being a part of a long-term project with Aston Martin, and fighting for race wins and podiums one last time before he retires for good.

Alonso’s teammate may miss opening race of 2023

Alonso’s teammate for the 2023 season is going to Lance Stroll. The Canadian, however, missed the entirety of pre-season testing after suffering a bicycle accident that reportedly broke his wrists. With the opening round of the season in Bahrain just a few days away, chances of Stroll returning in time are slim.

“AMR23 feels like a big step forward.” Fresh from the cockpit after #F1Testing, @FelipeDrugovich opens up about driving the #AMR23 for the first time, working with @alo_oficial, and how he plans to be Brazil’s next Grand Prix winner. Read the exclusive UNDERCUT interview below. — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 27, 2023

Earlier this week, Aston Martin announced on their social media account that in case Stroll does not make it to Sakhir on time, 2022 F2 Champion Felipe Drugovich will replace him. The Brazilian driver already put in a lot of laps under his belt during testing in Bahrain, and is confident about being the right replacement.