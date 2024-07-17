Sidemen Promise Major F1 Themed Chapter For Their 21.4 Million Strong Fanbase

Sidemen, one of the most popular YouTube groups in the world is set for an F1 adventure later this year, with its members confirming their presence at several Grand Prixs in 2024. During a podcast, members Vikkstar, Tobit Brown, Minimeter (Simon Minter), and Joshua Bradley were talking about the sport, when they revealed the same.

Bradley admitted that he wants to visit a different Grand Prix in 2024, in addition to the British GP which they have attended often. Brown then revealed that he had visited Silverstone, Abu Dhabi and Monaco in the past, with the last venue surprising the other three.

“When did you do Monaco?”, they asked. Brown replied that he visited the Principality to watch F1 before Sidemen blew up on YouTube.

Vikkstar (Vikram Singh Barn) then spoke about the races he wants to attend this season. “I might do Zandvoort and I will be in Singapore this year.”

The group, as always will record a video of their shenanigans in Singapore and Zandvoort (if they do attend). When Vikkstar got aware that Simon too would be in Singapore, he asked him to attend the ‘Gumball Rally’ with him.

According to their Instagram, the rally will start in Saigon, Vietnam, and will culminate in Singapore. The route also includes Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Regardless of what adventures they embark on in Singapore (or Southeast Asia), the video will surely be a treat for the British group’s 21.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Sidemen’s past F1 experiences

The Sidemen, which also included internet personality KSI, have indulged in several online F1 events in the past. They have taken part in multiple Grand Prix on the official F1 game and even competed against Lando Norris‘ own social media group Quadrant.

Two weeks ago, Brown was present in Silverstone, cheering his compatriot Lewis Hamilton on as he won his ninth British GP.

Vikkstar, on the other hand, had the privilege of going one-on-one against Red Bull’s Mark Webber in an online race. For that, the Briton was even featured on F1’s official YouTube channel, an experience he shared on his X account.