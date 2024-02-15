How Can People in the United States Watch The Sidemen Story?

The Sidemen is a collective of British content creators who are credited for some of the most viral content on the internet. While most of them started as individual YouTubers and Streamers, “The Sidemen” has since become a household brand in the streaming industry. The achievements of the group as a whole are marvelous, to say the least, and Netflix rightly decided to make a documentary documenting their beginnings, rise, and eventual takeover of the streaming field.

Although Netflix’s The Sidemen documentary launched on February 14, 2024, the show is only available to people living in the UK. That is why, even if you have a Netflix Account, you cannot watch the show in the United States. However, The Sidemen are now a global brand and their fanbase isn’t limited to the United Kingdom. Naturally, this shocking decision to region-lock the show has disappointed numerous fans, and many are looking for workarounds.

Well, we are glad to report that despite the region lock, fans in the US can easily access the show on their Netflix accounts through a VPN. The VPN allows a user to change their location to the United Kingdom, and this can be achieved on either a PC or a cell phone.

(Note: Some VPNs won’t be compatible with this trick so keep switching until you find the ones that are)

Here is a step-by-step guide to how you can access The Sidemen Story in the United States:

First, find a VPN that works. We are listing some below. Avast SecureLine VPN AVG VPN Bitdefender Premium VPN ExpressVPN HideMyAss Hotspot Shield ProtonVPN

Download your VPN.

Connect to the UK’s server on the VPN and this is going to automatically change the country on your Netflix.

Turn on the VPN and log in on Netflix, this should change the region and you should now be able to access The Sidemen Story.

What is The Sidemen Story All About?

The Sidemen Story is all about the people in the group notably Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji or better known as KSI, Harold “Harry” Lewis or W2S, Simon ‘Miniminter’ Minter, Joshua Charlie Joseph Bradley or Zerkaa, Tobi Brown, Ethan ‘Behzinga’ Payne and Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Barn. It is filmed as a documentary and has all of the members of the Sidemen talking about their experience of coming together and rising as some of the most influential content creators and personalities on the internet.

Aside from the story of how they got to where they are, the documentary will also dive into their struggles to make it big on the internet. The group currently has 20 million subscribers on their channel ‘Sidemen’ on YouTube aside from their own subscribers on the same platform. Moreover, apart from creating funny videos like ‘Sidemen Tinder in Real Life’ and a bunch of other games/skits, the group is also known for hosting the annual Sidemen Charity Match, where all proceeds are donated to charities of their choice.

The Sidemen has amassed a massive influence over the next generation on the internet and will continue to do so in the future with its content. This documentary is about how they got their success in the field.