Lando Norris Twitch Stream: Who Are Angry Ginge 13 and Yung Filly; Who Made the McLaren Star Play Fortnite for the First Time?

Lando Norris is back to live streaming after a long hiatus and is trying his hand out at unchartered territories this time around. That unchartered territory is none other than the popular online game, Fortnite. Needless to say, fans are hooked!

Whether on or off the track, Lando Norris is a natural entertainer. That instinct brought him on Twitch to stream his gameplay and sim racing. What started as a fun activity with fellow young F1 drivers during coronavirus-induced lockdowns became a hobby for the McLaren driver. The busy F1 schedule, however, kept him away from livestreaming for quite a while. He is back though and this time, he’s got quite the crew with him.

Norris recently appeared on an online stream with AngryGinge13 and Yung Filly. Both entertainers have a massive following with Ginge boasting more than 625,000 followers on Twitch while Filly has upwards of 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ginge (Morgan Burtwistle) is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer known for FIFA and football content. Filly (Andres Felipé Barrientos), on the other hand, is a musician and also a member of the comedy group, The Wall of Comedy. Both streamers/YouTubers have featured in the popular group Sidemen’s videos.

While his football and FIFA videos continue to fetch views, Ginge has expanded his gaming horizons to Fortnite and UFC as well. Filly started with music videos but has expanded to vlogs and comedy videos.

How did the trio fair at Fortnite?

To put it mildly, the gaming skills were all over the place. The commentary, however, was hilarious, as expected. The team ended up losing a couple of matches, and that did not go down well with Ginge. He took his teammates to task with Filly getting an earful to begin with.

The expletives-laden rant got a good chuckle out of the ever-joking, ever-smiling Lando. That did not go down well with Ginge. He slammed the F1 star for lacking initiative. While it was all in good fun, he roasted Norris for not taking Fortnite as seriously as F1. Needless to say, Norris got an earful for that too.

The biggest trigger was yet to unleash though. Before the start of the next game, Ginge heard Lando slurping. When enquired, he said it was Yakult. That set off another bout of hilarious rant for Ginge.

The angry pep-talk did its job though, as the team ultimately won a game. The main highlight, however, remained Lando’s jokes and Ginge’s angry rants. Let us hope to catch a few more of such streams before the 2024 F1 season kicks off.