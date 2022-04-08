“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening” – Max Verstappen speaks out on the British GP incident with Lewis Hamilton making him a stronger driver

“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening” – Max Verstappen has listed down his highlight races from last season, topped by the opening lap incident in Silverstone.

Max Verstappen suffered from a horrible crash in Silverstone last season after crashing with Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap. He had to be rushed to the hospital after a 51G impact crash, leaving him battered.

To add salt to his wounds, Hamilton won the race, and celebrated it in a grand manner waving the Union Jack across the grandstands. This, for Verstappen, was arguably the turning point as he set out to knock Hamilton off his perch.

“Sitting in the hospital the whole evening having checks, that was definitely the lowest point, because you won’t want to be there. They’re all moments which make you a better driver I think at the end.

“Monaco was very nice to win after the difficult times I had there, through myself, but also unlucky moments.

“Two wins in Austria, my home win in Zandvoort, and of course now, at the end, the crazy outcome of the Abu Dhabi race of course will definitely be a highlight.”

Max Verstappen walking away from a 51G crash is the only win we care about today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tqKREryqXN — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 18, 2021

Mercedes vs Red Bull: A rivalry to savour for Verstappen

The Red Bull x Mercedes rivalry turned bitter and ugly last season, with duels both on and off the track. But Verstappen is glad how it ensued, looking back at it with fondness.

“We had our moments, but I think in a championship battle that’s part of it. Now the season is over, I think we can relax a little bit more about it. It’s been tense.

“The competition, almost every race we’ve been pushing each other to the limit, with our cars as well, and I think that’s just really nice to see.”

