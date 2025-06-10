“It’s So Nice to Not Care”: Danica Patrick Opens Up on Why She Does Not Miss NASCAR Racing

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Former professional racing driver Danica Patrick looks on before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Throughout her illustrious career in NASCAR and IndyCar, Danica Patrick carved out a path for youngsters looking to break into racing. But surprisingly, she claims that she did not have the best of times while she was a NASCAR driver.

Speaking on Believe in the Good with Haley Dillon, Patrick said that her whole life as a race car driver was relentless and hectic to the point where it all became overwhelming for her.

Patrick wasn’t fond of the idea that there is only one winner every week and only one person who can come out on top in sessions like practice and qualifying. The rest of them have to deal with disappointment.

She said, “It’s so nice to not care so much about every little thing all the time… Larson won eleven one year. That’s 11 out of 38. Even if you win the most, you still lose more than you win by a landslide, right? It’s just a lot of frustration. I don’t miss that.”

Patrick also pointed out how there is a lot more to being a professional driver than performing well on the track. The constant interviews, fan interactions, and practice all appear to have drained a lot of her mental energy.

One can only infer from her words that life as a full-time NASCAR driver never suited her. But one could argue that was already evident from her on-track struggles.

In a more surprising note of admission, she pointed out that she feels more nostalgic about her IndyCar days than her time in NASCAR. But that doesn’t mean that it was all bad for her in the stock car racing field. She certainly does carry a lot of good memories from her time there. Patrick currently works with Sky Sports on their F1 coverage.

Patrick confirms that she is still single

The 43-year-old used to be in a relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers. They dated for two years before splitting in 2020. Patrick has been open about their breakup in recent weeks and has made multiple claims about Rodgers.

She said on The Sage Steele Show, “Everything was torn to bits. He leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff — there’s been enough out there. But it gave me the greatest gift, which is myself. It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself.”

Following these remarks, Patrick confirmed to Dillon during their conversation that she is currently single.